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Anna Paulina Luna Has More on the 'Florida Voter' With All the Republican Neighbors Voting Blue

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Oct 24, 2026 3:05 PM
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Anna Paulina Luna Has More on the 'Florida Voter' With All the Republican Neighbors Voting Blue
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There's something that you can always bet the ranch on, and that's assuming whatever the "Fact Post News" account posts is not going to be very factual. The account is basically the DNC's rapid response operation, so the lies and gaslighting flows from it like a river of BS. 

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The latest Democrat spin from Texas, Michigan, Florida, etc. is to have people saying they know a lot of Republicans who are voting blue in next month's midterms. 

One such example came from an interview on Fox News with a "Florida voter" who had this to say: 

Anna Paulina Luna had a little more about this "Florida voter": 

Not just a Democrat, but also apparently a party activist. 

We're starting to think that not everybody who lives on her street are actually Republicans. 

Perfect.

*****

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | DNC | FAKE NEWS | FLORIDA

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