Anna Paulina Luna Has More on the 'Florida Voter' With All the Republican Neighbors Voting Blue

There's something that you can always bet the ranch on, and that's assuming whatever the "Fact Post News" account posts is not going to be very factual. The account is basically the DNC's rapid response operation, so the lies and gaslighting flows from it like a river of BS.

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The latest Democrat spin from Texas, Michigan, Florida, etc. is to have people saying they know a lot of Republicans who are voting blue in next month's midterms.

One such example came from an interview on Fox News with a "Florida voter" who had this to say:

Florida voter: Everybody on my block is Republican and told me for the first time they are voting blue straight out. https://t.co/N3xyFHw1ly — FactPost (@factpostnews) October 23, 2026

Anna Paulina Luna had a little more about this "Florida voter":

Oh look. She is actually a Democrat. https://t.co/ReMfM1HVUf — Anna Paulina Luna (@realannapaulina) October 24, 2026

Not just a Democrat, but also apparently a party activist.

We're starting to think that not everybody who lives on her street are actually Republicans.

@realannapaulina lol they always are. Anytime you hear “lifelong Republican” who is now voting for the communists, you know it’s a lie and psyop — lucas.wolfe (@lucas_wolfe30) October 24, 2026

@factpostnews https://t.co/ApfZcWbAWe — Beacon of Freedom 🇺🇲 (@mwathey) October 24, 2026

Perfect.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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