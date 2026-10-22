DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS EDITORS
CONTRIBUTORS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Gretchen Whitmer Stomps on a Self-Awareness Rake While Promising What Her Dem Successor Will Fix

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Oct 22, 2026 4:44 PM
Advertisement
Gretchen Whitmer Stomps on a Self-Awareness Rake While Promising What Her Dem Successor Will Fix
ImgFlip

Two-term Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's pitches for Democrat Jocelyn Benson to be her successor always end up sounding like campaign ads for Republican John James. 

Advertisement

Sometimes being in politics requires hoping a lot of voters don't know what your job has been for the last several years when endorsing another candidate. Whitmer is pitching Jocelyn Benson to be the next governor of Michigan because we're to believe she's the person who can fix the roads and schools. 

Yep, if only there had been somebody in a position to do something about this over the last eight years!

Recommended
What PANIC Looks Like: Abigail Spanberger's Statement on Louise Lucas Arrest Only Makes Things WORSE Sam J. The Bird Reich: Did the Atlanta Falcons Nazi What Their New Profile Picture Looks Like? Brett T.
Advertisement

Neither are we!

Correct. Vote for the Democrats if you want test scores to keep going down but teachers' unions to get even more money. John James is the way to go in order to actually fix what these Dems have broken. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | GRETCHEN WHITMER | JOHN JAMES | MICHIGAN

Comments

VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

What PANIC Looks Like: Abigail Spanberger's Statement on Louise Lucas Arrest Only Makes Things WORSE

What PANIC Looks Like: Abigail Spanberger's Statement on Louise Lucas Arrest Only Makes Things WORSE

Sam J.
The Bird Reich: Did the Atlanta Falcons Nazi What Their New Profile Picture Looks Like?

The Bird Reich: Did the Atlanta Falcons Nazi What Their New Profile Picture Looks Like?

Brett T.
Rep. Ilhan Omar Tells Chris Hayes She’s Basically Living Paycheck to Paycheck

Rep. Ilhan Omar Tells Chris Hayes She’s Basically Living Paycheck to Paycheck

Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy: Hilarious Political Commentary &amp; Current Events Videos