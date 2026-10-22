Gretchen Whitmer Stomps on a Self-Awareness Rake While Promising What Her Dem Successor Will Fix

Two-term Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's pitches for Democrat Jocelyn Benson to be her successor always end up sounding like campaign ads for Republican John James.

Advertisement

Sometimes being in politics requires hoping a lot of voters don't know what your job has been for the last several years when endorsing another candidate. Whitmer is pitching Jocelyn Benson to be the next governor of Michigan because we're to believe she's the person who can fix the roads and schools.

As governor, @JocelynBenson will work with anyone to save you money, fix our roads, support our students, and grow Michigan’s economy. That’s why she’s traveling across the state to hear from Michiganders about what matters most — lowering costs and supporting our kids. https://t.co/Y6Y5TtLgCb — Gretchen Whitmer (@gretchenwhitmer) October 22, 2026

Yep, if only there had been somebody in a position to do something about this over the last eight years!

@gretchenwhitmer @JocelynBenson If that’s true why haven’t you done that for the last 8 years? — J Vent Cordwainer (@8y6t4f8ys51) October 22, 2026

@gretchenwhitmer @JocelynBenson Gretch made the same promises and failed. Now Gretch wants us to believe Josie will make good on those same promises. I'm not convinced. — Vae Victis (@38Felonies) October 22, 2026

Neither are we!

She says “work hard until Election Day” because that’s exactly what they do - get in office and then abandon us for jetsetting global vacations. And… Unions and adults are more important than students when it comes to education. It’s never about the kids for Democrats. — Anna Hoffman (@shoesonplease) October 22, 2026

Correct. Vote for the Democrats if you want test scores to keep going down but teachers' unions to get even more money. John James is the way to go in order to actually fix what these Dems have broken.

*****

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.