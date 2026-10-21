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'They Rejected This, Right?' Dems in No Hurry to Tell This Billionaire They Don't Want His Money

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Oct 21, 2026 1:20 PM
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'They Rejected This, Right?' Dems in No Hurry to Tell This Billionaire They Don't Want His Money
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We see the anti-billionaire hypocrisy on the Left almost every day with the midterm elections coming up in less than two weeks. Democrats like James Talarico and Abdul El-Sayed will trash billionaires and campaign on getting the money out of politics, and then travel to suck up to lefty billionaires and take their money. 

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Here's another evil, greedy billionaire who will get a pass this year because of this:

Because the Democrats are totally serious about keeping billionaires from using their money to influence the political process in the United States, the party will of course turn down Bloomberg's donation.

Wait, no they won't. 

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Democrats will be back to screeching about how our elections are not for sale as soon as the next report about a Republican billionaire supporting GOP candidates is published. 

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | DEMOCRAT PARTY | JAMES TALARICO | MICHAEL BLOOMBERG

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