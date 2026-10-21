'They Rejected This, Right?' Dems in No Hurry to Tell This Billionaire They Don't Want His Money

We see the anti-billionaire hypocrisy on the Left almost every day with the midterm elections coming up in less than two weeks. Democrats like James Talarico and Abdul El-Sayed will trash billionaires and campaign on getting the money out of politics, and then travel to suck up to lefty billionaires and take their money.

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Here's another evil, greedy billionaire who will get a pass this year because of this:

Breaking News: Michael Bloomberg, the billionaire and the former mayor of New York City, gave Democrats $80 million in a late push to help them take the House in the midterms, his team told The New York Times. — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 20, 2026

Because the Democrats are totally serious about keeping billionaires from using their money to influence the political process in the United States, the party will of course turn down Bloomberg's donation.

Wait, no they won't.

@nytimes They rejected this, right? Democrats claim to hate billionaires. — Super Journalist (Retired) - JOURN-EL of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) October 20, 2026

@nytimes Where's @berniesanders? — Tony Bruno Show (@TonyBrunoShow) October 20, 2026

Weird because I just heard libs say that Elon the billionaire had no place throwing money into politics — Carl Higbie (@CarlHigbie) October 21, 2026

Bernie, Pocahontas, and Ro Khanna could not be reached for comment about billionaires buying elections. — Bad Hombre (@Badhombre) October 20, 2026

Where is all the screeching about how our elections aren’t for sale? — 👻The🐰FOO🎃 (@PolitiBunny) October 20, 2026

Democrats will be back to screeching about how our elections are not for sale as soon as the next report about a Republican billionaire supporting GOP candidates is published.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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