Is any unilateral action taken by the Biden administration constitutional and legal? Biden and his administration are continually smacked down by courts, whether it’s about mandates or certain border policies.

After a lower court ordered the Biden administration to restart the “Remain in Mexico” policy that was in place under Trump, the White House appealed, and the 5th Circuit Court has obviously seen enough of Team Joe’s efforts to skirt laws:

The 5th Circuit decision affirming the district court permanent injunction against the termination of #RemainInMexico (#MPP) until either DHS can detain all seeking azylum or hell freezes over will decimate asylum as we know it. https://t.co/q9lYa8nld8 — Nicolette Glazer (@NicoletteGlazer) December 15, 2021

The Court had some choice words about this administration’s brazenness:

The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals denies the Biden administration’s appeal of a judge’s order that required the restart of the “Remain in Mexico” policy. pic.twitter.com/0FQ5mY6WVM — Bert (@trebsnikpoh) December 15, 2021

Tag @alexthechick RT @Haleaziz: NEW: The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals denies the Biden administration’s appeal of a judge’s order that required the restart of the “Remain in Mexico” policy. The ruling is quite…direct. H/t @ZoeTillman pic.twitter.com/4t9IKaSCe3 — grnspd (@grnspd) December 15, 2021





And the smackdowns keep on coming!

