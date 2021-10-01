In case you’re wondering why the Democrats can go around making claims like “the $3.5 trillion bill actually costs zero,” here’s House Budget Committee chair John Yarmouth to help explain the mindset that makes it possible:

Democrat Congressman John Yarmuth: “The federal government can afford anything" pic.twitter.com/BmTa3szZwT — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 1, 2021

Inflation just hit a 30-year high and will continue to go up, and it’s that kind of mindset that’s contributing to the increase.

Typical response from “America is a blank” check democrat. When it comes to other people’s money. https://t.co/vmtCwnd2Ae — Ol_Jarhead (@bzz_man) October 1, 2021

Moron. Absolute moron. Yarmuth has approximately zero financial experience and Chairs such an important committee. https://t.co/7PbIRvGTm8 — kaitlin, rino attention seeking whore (@thefactualprep) October 1, 2021

Ideology over competence is the desired quality.