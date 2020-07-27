It appears that the Democrat presidential nominee thinks the U.S. is still an unfair place for women in the workplace, and he wants to do something about it. How? Allow Joe Biden to man-splain:

The hard truth is women — and particularly women of color — have never had a fair shot to get ahead in this country. That's why today, I'm releasing my plan to make sure women can fully participate in our economy and country. https://t.co/vUWUanQAR0 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 27, 2020

He’s just bringing this up now?

He has been in a position of power in this country for five decades and just stood in the way of several women seeking the presidency. But… He has a plan! https://t.co/GFjbVKVZaZ — Larry O'Connor (@LarryOConnor) July 27, 2020

Yeah, Biden could have done something sooner. Did he mention any of this to Obama when he was in the White House for eight years?

This is just flat out false. https://t.co/YLhCCDtjct — Mo Mo (@MollyRatty) July 28, 2020

Women, as a percentage of college degrees: 56%

Women, as a percentage of medical school students: 50.5%

Women, as a percentage of law school students: 51.3%

What a brutal, sexist country we inhabit! https://t.co/2FNjg8mVEy — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 27, 2020

And all the while Biden accuses Republicans of lying to cause division. Amazing.

What a scathing indictment of the previous administration. https://t.co/eMhoxc5B72 — Joseph Ashby (@JosephAshbyShow) July 27, 2020

If Biden wanted to help women get ahead why did he successfully challenge so many of them for his party’s nomination?

Did he just say women can’t be successful without a man’s help? https://t.co/2ZytWbhZoa — Federalist Musket🇺🇸 (@Patriot_Musket) July 27, 2020

"hard truth is women…never had a fair shot to get ahead in this country."

Poppycock. "That's why today, I'm releasing my plan to make sure women can fully participate in our economy & country."

You've been in DC ~50 years…if this is a problem, what took you so long? — sarainitaly🍉🍒🍹🌞 (@sarainitaly) July 27, 2020

I was the first person in my family born in the U.S. and I launched my business at 25 (four years ago). To say women can’t make it here is preposterous and offensive. We women don’t want men, especially politicians like you, to set us back with regressive/puff plans like this. https://t.co/02LssjAbch — Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) July 27, 2020

Have you met Beyonce? How about Oprah? Or Venus and Serena Williams? https://t.co/gF8Gq1s0rJ — Angela.Kay (@DeepSouthProud) July 27, 2020

And they couldn’t have done it without Joe’s help!