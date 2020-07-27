It appears that the Democrat presidential nominee thinks the U.S. is still an unfair place for women in the workplace, and he wants to do something about it. How? Allow Joe Biden to man-splain:

He’s just bringing this up now?

Yeah, Biden could have done something sooner. Did he mention any of this to Obama when he was in the White House for eight years?

And all the while Biden accuses Republicans of lying to cause division. Amazing.

If Biden wanted to help women get ahead why did he successfully challenge so many of them for his party’s nomination?

And they couldn’t have done it without Joe’s help!

