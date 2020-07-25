This week, the Trump administration ordered China’s consulate in Houston, Texas closed for this reason:

The Trump administration ordered the Chinese consulate in Houston, TX, closed over allegations of spying, claiming that China recently escalated its theft of intellectual property. Unverified images show consulate employees burning documents.@margbrennan reports pic.twitter.com/LTGaZLmG69 — Norah O'Donnell 🇺🇸 (@NorahODonnell) July 22, 2020

And because President Trump made that call against China, guess which side Rep. Adam Schiff is taking:

Adam Schiff runs interference for the Chinese Communist Party, says that US efforts to stop Chinese spying is an “escalation.” pic.twitter.com/W6z4Wo4Vju — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) July 24, 2020

Richard Grenell sums up in just a few words why that’s extra problematic:

Member of the Gang of 8. Yikes. https://t.co/vb69kNvYfa — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) July 24, 2020

That’s scary indeed.

This week the U.S. ordered the closure of a Chinese consulate in Houston because intelligence confirmed the CCP was using it as a hub to conduct espionage and steal intellectual property. But the Democrat Intelligence Chairman Schiff thinks our country is the one "escalating." https://t.co/woct2kB2sN — Michele Perez Exner (@michelepexner) July 24, 2020

And did Adam-freaking-Schiff say what Trump’s doing with China is “all about politics”?

The man talks about playing politics as if he hasn't spent the last four years doing just that. — TV SHOW RELIC (@tvshowrelic) July 24, 2020

Nobody projects like Shifty Schiff!

Dont forget that as a member of the gang of 8 Mr. Schiff has access to our most sensitive intelligence. His very strange defense of china should cause an immediate removal from the gang of 8 until a proper investigation is completed — NPC repairman 🐊 (@jr0ck1982) July 25, 2020

So Russia BADDDDDDDDDD, China Bad but don't punish them even though we know they are bad? Ahhh. CCP appreciates your support Adam. — Melodie Willis Golde (@waterspryt) July 25, 2020

It must really suck to have to defend the Chinese Communist Party just because you have to blindly disagree with whatever the president of the opposing party does. This doesn't happen when you have principles, @RepAdamSchiff. https://t.co/qqcHWYUX4K — Cliff Maloney (@LibertyCliff) July 24, 2020

Jesus this guy is the biggest Propagandist and sociopath in all of politics. From RussiaGate when he called skeptics traitors and Russian bots, to now running Chinese Communist interference. https://t.co/x81yeL13s3 — Aliquickk (@Aliquickk) July 25, 2020

Schiff is 100 percent without shame.