It must be nice for Democrat politicians to know that, regardless of the reality of any situation, they can turn to DNCNN for help with the spin. Today’s example is this question from CNN’s John King to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo:

What a garbage, suck-up question from @JohnKingCNN to Governor Andrew Cuomo, asking him to give advice to red state governors because apparently they haven't done anywhere close to the supposedly amazing job he did in New York. pic.twitter.com/I5G3esXgWO — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 24, 2020

Chris Cuomo couldn’t have conducted the interview in a more helpful fashion for the governor:

Nothing about nursing homes. Nothing about how none of these states are anywhere close to New York at their worst. Nothing about Cuomo's public double standard when it comes to masking wearing. It's all friendly chats among friends in Zuckerville. — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 24, 2020

Advice to other governors?

CNN and Cuomo don’t care to go there.

If you want the media to hold your leaders to account for their actions, don't vote Democrat. https://t.co/FEtlvET2Ng — I didn't vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) July 24, 2020

"So tell me, Fredo, what's the most efficient way to kill old people?" — FN Bob (@BobarianLMD) July 24, 2020

Do these people realize NY and NJ account for 1/3 of all Covid Deaths?? Shameful. CNN is a complete Joke.! — Larry Legend (@sampson_troy) July 24, 2020

What is up with this? Why is history being re-written? Cuomo and New York did terribly. And now Cuomo is a hero? Just disgusting. https://t.co/gwUqNImTVp — Jason (@UCCowboy) July 24, 2020

THIS. Is CNN.