As we told you recently, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio recently had an idea that the City Council soon followed through with, and that was to cut $1 billion from the NYPD budget:

Defund the police? Mayor Bill de Blasio to cut $1 billion from NYPD’s budget, divert money to young people https://t.co/JWfEYlgE5l — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 29, 2020

And with that in mind, the NYPD released the stats from June, and it’s not good:

#NEW NYC releases crime stats June 2020: # of people “victimized by gun violence + murder in NYC spiked significantly, when compared to the same period in June 2019…there was a 130% increase in the number of shooting incidents across the city” @CBSNews https://t.co/d46ImNxpEQ — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) July 6, 2020

NYC crime stats for June 2020 compared to June 2019 per @NYPDnews –130% increase in shooting incidents (205⬅️89)

–30% increase in murders (39⬅️30)

–118% increase in burglaries (1,783⬅️817)

–51% increase in auto thefts (696⬅️462)https://t.co/6kFteynawM — Travis Fedschun (@travfed) July 6, 2020

It’s clear NYC’s political leadership is destroying their own city.