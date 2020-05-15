The Washington Post has shared an op-ed from a contributor who either hasn’t been paying attention to what’s been happening these last four years or chooses to ignore it. You might want to put your beverage down before proceeding:

Opinion: We need to prepare for the possibility of Trump rejecting election results https://t.co/IhTyllCPU8 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) May 15, 2020

First of all…

LOL!

You did that in 2016 The New Preppers. #BlessYourHearts — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) May 15, 2020

The lack of self-awareness has to set some sort of record.

"We need to prepare for the possibility of Trump acting like Hillary Clinton, Stacey Abrams, the rest of Democrats and the media since 2016…" https://t.co/mtr16Kt1KN — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) May 15, 2020

You mean like Gore? Or like Hillary? https://t.co/mTL1OV32V1 — Smirking through the alpacalips (@TypoDynamofo) May 15, 2020

Hilliary can give him lessons — PammyJune (@pmclean62) May 15, 2020

Stacey Abrams is a nice dry run for such a scenario. How did you all do with that? https://t.co/1zo7KHmDWu — Casey Mattox (@CaseyMattox_) May 15, 2020

You have been rejecting the results of 2016 for four years. — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) May 15, 2020

Didn’t y’all say this four years ago? And who was it that rejected election results repeatedly? https://t.co/DNVYPU7xPw — Andrew Lynch (@GentlemanRascal) May 15, 2020

The death of irony. https://t.co/VC5gjVJWk2 — Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) May 15, 2020

Does all this spell good news for the self-proclaimed rightful governor of Georgia?

Oh this again….Biden is for sure picking Abrams. Lol — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) May 15, 2020

Wait for it!