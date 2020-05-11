CNN is always quick to try and point out how everything President Trump says is misinformation, but they’re obviously a little less skeptical about claims coming from the Chinese government:

China has given a point-by-point rebuttal of the 24 "preposterous allegations and lies" that it said were fabricated by US politicians and media outlets to "shift the blame to China for their inadequate response to Covid-19." https://t.co/kPrDTwf8Qe — CNN (@CNN) May 11, 2020

THIS. Is CNN.

Imagine screaming about foreign influence for 3 1/2 years then about-facing to regurgitate CCP propaganda https://t.co/r0VKaJtmrG — Luke🚁🚁🚁 (@lateforapex) May 11, 2020

Isn’t it ironic…

With a few minuscule quibbles in the piece, this is essentially a Chinese Communist Party press release. https://t.co/q9V8uUL0zp — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) May 11, 2020

CNN cuts costs by outsourcing its reporting to Chinese propagandists. Offshore production – it's not just for manufacturers. https://t.co/1iFRV1q3uc — Mike (@Doranimated) May 11, 2020

Whis is the media still parroting and publishing Chinese propoganda?? https://t.co/F4JvX9VoIf — Oscar Meyer Sweenerr (@ShaneSweeney4) May 11, 2020

XiNN Is At It Again. https://t.co/MR1mDxm9hA — Amanuel Botola (@feelinmeeh) May 11, 2020

“XiNN”? LOL.

I hope Xi see this bro https://t.co/4ZrhezDAj4 — Cristian Sabarre 🇵🇭 (@CristianSabarre) May 11, 2020

Serious question…Does the Chinese Communist Party, pay you to sell their propaganda by the tweet or is it a monthly rate? https://t.co/p3bMbnRq2H — Seymour Sludgeworth (@SSludgeworth) May 11, 2020

honest q: how would @ddale8 write this tweet? because their fact-check is BS, as the article attempts to get into https://t.co/wuTHjIBAC1 — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) May 11, 2020

The Most-Trusted Name in Chinese State Propaganda https://t.co/sw18P6tsgT — Angus T. Kirk (@angusparvo) May 11, 2020

CNN finds CERTAIN countries can just have their pronouncements repeated, as if their word is golden. But they refuse to air the White House press briefing, because that's full of misinformation. https://t.co/qzbKrdg5JF — NewsBusters (@newsbusters) May 11, 2020

China’s leadership must consider CNN to be useful idiots of the highest order.