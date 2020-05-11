CNN is always quick to try and point out how everything President Trump says is misinformation, but they’re obviously a little less skeptical about claims coming from the Chinese government:

THIS. Is CNN.

Isn’t it ironic…

“XiNN”? LOL.

China’s leadership must consider CNN to be useful idiots of the highest order.

