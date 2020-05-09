Just when you thought the mainstream media might have run out of angles to try and make President Trump’s coronavirus response look bad, they outdo themselves yet again. Today’s example comes courtesy of ABC News. Get a load of this steaming pile of “journalism”:

Eschewing the president's traditional role as "comforter in chief," Pres. Trump has yet to visit a hospital, and there have been few signs that he has interacted with people who have fallen ill. https://t.co/XiH7zNJJzV — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) May 8, 2020

It took multiple levels of willful ignorance to even consider that angle, let alone actually publishing it:

Why would you think the leader of a country should visit those that even loved ones are forbidden from visiting for risk they'll catch the virus? pic.twitter.com/8qmmgy0mIN — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) May 9, 2020

Neither have family members. https://t.co/xvmPnDVcF2 — Carlton Hinds (@methuselaschild) May 9, 2020

Family members can't go visit either, but they want Trump to visit? https://t.co/N1mhdbGtFt — Maximus Decimus (@gregoryggtee) May 8, 2020

Hospitals don’t allow visitors you stupid hacks — 𝐇𝐨𝐧𝐤𝐲 𝐓𝐨𝐧𝐤 𝐉𝐞𝐰 (@HonkyTonkJew) May 9, 2020

Not that the mainstream media will ever care about reality getting in the way of pushing a good narrative.

This is how insane the news media is. Healthy 25-year-olds aren't allowed to go out to eat, but they're demanding a 73-year-old man go shake hands with a hospital full of coronavirus patients. https://t.co/jEqOOxFIAn — Angus T. Kirk (@angusparvo) May 9, 2020

The level of stupidity that has to be behind this post is so mind boggling that Einstein would be stumped. https://t.co/EBzQvrQ5ZJ — Matt Basterson (@jr_basterson) May 9, 2020

SERIOUSLY NOT EVEN FAMILIES CAN VISIT THE HOSPITALS UNBELIEVABLE https://t.co/fMEX3x5Oor — Jar (@maniacalhellcat) May 8, 2020

How many SARS, H1N1 or Ebola patients hands did Obama shake? https://t.co/mq0NTyZANp — Sandy Schneider (@sandyaschneider) May 9, 2020

And if Trump did visit hospitals?

Let me guess, if he did, ABC New will call it a publicity stunt – right @GStephanopoulos — Glenn Amurgis (@gamurgis) May 8, 2020

I can’t believe y’all stooping this low. Wait a minute, yes I can. Even family members aren’t permitted to visit their loved ones at the hospital right now. Jesus! Y’all hateful and obviously stupid. If he had gone you’d be screeching about how it was a publicity stunt. https://t.co/rvjyWNBYZM — ShredderGirl (@ShredderBabe) May 9, 2020

But here's where it gets really fun! If Trump did go visit coronavirus patients, the media would then scream "How can Trump be so reckless and put himself at risk?" — Angus T. Kirk (@angusparvo) May 9, 2020

This stupidity needs a bigger ratio. …and you know that six weeks ago, they wrote both this story and an alternate, "President Trump puts himself ahead of families, guidelines for Hospital photo op." https://t.co/eXyUFQmkMt — Jared A. Chambers 🇺🇸 (@C4CEO) May 8, 2020

At least they’re predictable.