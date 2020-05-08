Not surprisingly, the economy last month took a huge hit as a result of government-ordered shutdowns due to the coronavirus outbreak:

BREAKING: A record 20.5 million jobs were lost in April as unemployment rate jumps to 14.7%https://t.co/6kfZmF58o2 pic.twitter.com/Zw7eantfDM — CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) May 8, 2020

President Trump has, on an almost daily basis, shared his optimism that the country will open up again soon, which brings us to the bubble take of the day:

Opinion: The big, ugly paradox hovering over Trump’s latest deceptions https://t.co/ueUSwhtxE0 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) May 7, 2020

I feel like it's still not properly understood that the push to reopen society isn't really about saving the economy. It's actually about creating the *illusion* that Trump is saving the economy.https://t.co/iPQq4BkYAL — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) May 8, 2020

The column opens this way:

Amid our ongoing struggle with the novel coronavirus, an ugly paradox has emerged: On one front after another, President Trump is prioritizing his efforts to create the illusion that the country is returning to normalcy over taking concrete steps that might make that actually happen safely. Put another way: Trump prizes his magical reality-bending powers so highly that he’d rather rely on them to deliver him reelection, because he fears taking the governing steps necessary to get us back to normalcy will render his reelection less likely as well — the real world consequences be damned.

Well that’s one way to look at it.

Yes, right, people want to work to own the libs. https://t.co/WBQWoMsXnJ — Mo Mo (@molratty) May 8, 2020

And some Democrat governors who are keeping their states shut down to a large degree must be colluding with Trump to help him look like a hero later when things re-open, if we’re to believe the hot take in question.

Oh, that's right. They live on the planet where everything has to pass through the Trump filter and they are sitting pretty with their jobs that involve snarking on twitter and publishing shitty opinion pieces that they share in an endless circle jerk of their own superiority. — Mo Mo (@molratty) May 8, 2020

Sounds about right.

Some people are good with the "illusion" that they are paying their bills and feeding their families. How dare they try to be self reliant!😏 — All school (@allschool) May 8, 2020

I'm gonna assume Greg hasn't missed any paychecks since the lockdowns started — Joe Lepera (@Lepera_Joe) May 8, 2020