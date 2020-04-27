CNN’s “Reliable Sources” host Brian Stelter has been known to host such sources as reliable as Michael Avenatti, Dan Rather and others on a regular basis, but the show also has a newsletter that’s equally credible.

The topic at hand in one section of Monday’s newsletter is President Trump’s sanity, and the experts quoted include actor Bryan Cranston:

CNN’s @brianstelter quotes Breaking Bad actor Bryan Cranston to support his contention Trump is mentally insane: pic.twitter.com/22XV7k33Id — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 27, 2020

“Reliable Sources” y’all!

In what strange universe is actor Bryan Cranston a “reliable source” on the President’s (or anybodoy’s) mental state? — BG (@graneybc) April 27, 2020

If somebody doesn’t like Trump, no matter what walk of life they’re from, CNN will consider them enough of an “expert” to be worth quoting.

Remember when brian criticized fox for not having the "experts" on to discuss COVID19, I guess Stephen king and bryan Cranston and Md's suddenly — Pouncing Republican (@fromthetopright) April 27, 2020

He quotes Bryan Cranston but can’t quote Tara Reade. — Max Nordau (@MaxNordau) April 27, 2020

"This is a time for Science! Not egotistical performers!" — CNN in general https://t.co/8MI7DAwtTh — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) April 27, 2020

That would not be surprising.