CNN’s “Reliable Sources” host Brian Stelter has been known to host such sources as reliable as Michael Avenatti, Dan Rather and others on a regular basis, but the show also has a newsletter that’s equally credible.

The topic at hand in one section of Monday’s newsletter is President Trump’s sanity, and the experts quoted include actor Bryan Cranston:

“Reliable Sources” y’all!

If somebody doesn’t like Trump, no matter what walk of life they’re from, CNN will consider them enough of an “expert” to be worth quoting.

That would not be surprising.

