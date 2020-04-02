House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was asked today about the Democrat obsession with impeachment and if that could have distracted President Trump’s attention on other matters, such as the then-looming coronavirus outbreak. Pelosi then, as usual, demonstrated her usual level of self-unawareness:

The media might just nod at that answer and move on, but Dana Loesch isn’t buying what Pelosi’s selling:

So many reporters don’t seem to want to remind Pelosi about this:

And yet the media just let Pelosi say anything she wants almost completely unchallenged:

Anybody in the national media care to take on that challenge? … Anyone? Anyone?

Anybody want to take a guess?

The media haven’t exactly covered their profession in glory lately.

