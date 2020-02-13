Among the field of Democrat candidate’s for that party’s nomination, Michael Bloomberg by far has the upper hand in wooing potential staffers:

Then there’s staff. Mike poaches talent away from other campaigns, by giving folks huge salaries & perks (catered meals, etc). His money also lets him hire more staff than all his opponents combined, while grassroots campaigns have to run on $18 checks from G’ma Millie. 8/17 pic.twitter.com/a1hBu84I3K — Blake Zeff (@blakezeff) February 13, 2020

But just because they’re working for Bloomberg doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll end up pulling the lever for him in a voting booth:

Senior Bernie adviser says one South Carolina staffer bolted to work for Bloomberg but still said he'd vote for Sanders: "I’ve gotta pay my bills when this thing is over." https://t.co/C7Pww62kO0 — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) February 13, 2020

That sounds awfully capitalist for somebody voting for the socialist.

Bloomberg is paying field organizers 6K a month. Can you blame them? — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 13, 2020

Now all Bloomberg needs to do is pay somebody handsomely to remind him what city he’s speaking in.

he's personally going to deliver Trump the strongest economy we've ever seen — Gianbattista (@gbtiepolo1) February 13, 2020

Just another example of Trump creating good jobs. — Christie007 (@ChristieinSoCal) February 13, 2020

LOL!

Hiring political operatives with absolutely zero passion for your cause is not how you win an election. https://t.co/bTIbqGRszS — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) February 13, 2020

Shh! Don’t tell Mike.