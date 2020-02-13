Among the field of Democrat candidate’s for that party’s nomination, Michael Bloomberg by far has the upper hand in wooing potential staffers:

But just because they’re working for Bloomberg doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll end up pulling the lever for him in a voting booth:

That sounds awfully capitalist for somebody voting for the socialist.

Now all Bloomberg needs to do is pay somebody handsomely to remind him what city he’s speaking in.

LOL!

Shh! Don’t tell Mike.

