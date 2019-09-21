If the irony of a bunch of Democrats who think eating meat is leading humans to a climate change extinction showing up to the Iowa Steak Fry in attempts to win over voters wasn’t enough entertainment for you, some of the candidates are taking it up a notch:

Does the winner of this particular dance-off get better positioning at the next debate as a prize?

Trending

Team Buttigieg had their own thing going on:

Well alrighty then.

Ok, we’re done now!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 campaigndancingDemocratsIowa CaucusIowa Steak Fry