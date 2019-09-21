If the irony of a bunch of Democrats who think eating meat is leading humans to a climate change extinction showing up to the Iowa Steak Fry in attempts to win over voters wasn’t enough entertainment for you, some of the candidates are taking it up a notch:

Evidently #SteakFry in Iowa has become a dancing contest for the Dem presidential candidates. #NationalDanceDay — J McKeon (@mc_joz) September 21, 2019

Does the winner of this particular dance-off get better positioning at the next debate as a prize?

Kamala Harris is having fun in Iowa pic.twitter.com/DM7EqBkaoP — Behind 2020 (@Behind2020) September 21, 2019

.@amyklobuchar makes an entrance at the Polk County Steak Fry, stopping to dance with a drum line outside the entrance pic.twitter.com/TZCtqh1JX5 — Brianne Pfannenstiel (@brianneDMR) September 21, 2019

Brought our own flavor to the #SteakFry. pic.twitter.com/pYTE44QM4W — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) September 21, 2019

Team Buttigieg had their own thing going on:

Well alrighty then.

Politicians dancing is awkward as hell — commonsense (@commonsense258) September 21, 2019

i……i need everyone to stop posting the candidates dancing at the steak fry pic.twitter.com/1CtzWKQ1AB — Elijah G (@Elijah_GCohen) September 21, 2019

Ok, we’re done now!