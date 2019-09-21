If the irony of a bunch of Democrats who think eating meat is leading humans to a climate change extinction showing up to the Iowa Steak Fry in attempts to win over voters wasn’t enough entertainment for you, some of the candidates are taking it up a notch:
Evidently #SteakFry in Iowa has become a dancing contest for the Dem presidential candidates. #NationalDanceDay
— J McKeon (@mc_joz) September 21, 2019
Does the winner of this particular dance-off get better positioning at the next debate as a prize?
Kamala Harris is having fun in Iowa pic.twitter.com/DM7EqBkaoP
— Behind 2020 (@Behind2020) September 21, 2019
.@amyklobuchar makes an entrance at the Polk County Steak Fry, stopping to dance with a drum line outside the entrance pic.twitter.com/TZCtqh1JX5
— Brianne Pfannenstiel (@brianneDMR) September 21, 2019
Brought our own flavor to the #SteakFry. pic.twitter.com/pYTE44QM4W
— Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) September 21, 2019
Team Buttigieg had their own thing going on:
Hello, from the @polkdems Steak Fry featuring choreographed dance moves by the @PeteForAmerica crew. #IACaucus pic.twitter.com/baSNygqsW1
— Priscilla Thompson (@PriscillaWT) September 21, 2019
Well alrighty then.
Politicians dancing is awkward as hell
— commonsense (@commonsense258) September 21, 2019
i……i need everyone to stop posting the candidates dancing at the steak fry pic.twitter.com/1CtzWKQ1AB
— Elijah G (@Elijah_GCohen) September 21, 2019
Ok, we’re done now!