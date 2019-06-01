The California Progressive Caucus was captured on video practicing their single-payer health care chant in preparation for its debut in front of the state’s governor today, and… well, listen for yourselves:

“Sing it!”

Will that chant be sweeping the nation by the time the next election rolls around? All signs point to “no.” Maybe the title of the song should be “We Will Bankrupt You” for greater accuracy:

Trending

It was certainly a GIF-worthy moment:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bernie Sandershealth careprogressivessingle payersocialism