The California Progressive Caucus was captured on video practicing their single-payer health care chant in preparation for its debut in front of the state’s governor today, and… well, listen for yourselves:

So the California Progressive Caucus is practicing a chant of “single-payer healthcare” to Queen’s “We Will Rock You” that they will roll out before Gov Gavin Newsom’s speech at tomorrow’s session pic.twitter.com/uHWTpkSsEf — Anthony Zurcher (@awzurcher) June 1, 2019

“Sing it!”

Things are getting lively at the #CADem19 Progressive Caucus. The plan is to chant this on the floor tomorrow before the Governor speaks. pic.twitter.com/SteFrXyjMV — Ben Christopher (@FromBenC) June 1, 2019

Will that chant be sweeping the nation by the time the next election rolls around? All signs point to “no.” Maybe the title of the song should be “We Will Bankrupt You” for greater accuracy:

The enthusiasm is palpable pic.twitter.com/6zTulxRzbs — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) June 1, 2019

SO MUCH CRINGE. — Tom Hammer (@MAGASoGood) June 1, 2019

I can taste the cringe from here — Blank (@NPCOffender) June 1, 2019

It was certainly a GIF-worthy moment: