House Speaker Nancy Pelosi continues to avoid beginning impeachment proceedings against President Trump even though she’s accused him of a “cover-up” (of what we have no idea). That’s not sitting well with Democrat Rep. Steve Cohen, who thinks impeaching Trump would be the patriotic thing to do:

Somebody get that man another bucket of chicken! Does he have the guts to taunt Speaker Pelosi?

Go for it (again), Rep. Cohen. We dare you.

