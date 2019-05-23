House Speaker Nancy Pelosi continues to avoid beginning impeachment proceedings against President Trump even though she’s accused him of a “cover-up” (of what we have no idea). That’s not sitting well with Democrat Rep. Steve Cohen, who thinks impeaching Trump would be the patriotic thing to do:

.@RepCohen says Pelosi is unpatriotic for not impeaching Trump: "When you have a Constitution and you have a rule of law, and it’s being destroyed in a reckless gangster manner, you need to act. I think the only reason not to act is because of politics. Patriotism says act." pic.twitter.com/QQZbiNTajE — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 23, 2019

Somebody get that man another bucket of chicken! Does he have the guts to taunt Speaker Pelosi?

how fast can we get KFC delivered to the speakers office? 🐔 — Sean Calabria 🇺🇸 (@Sean_Calabria) May 23, 2019

Go for it (again), Rep. Cohen. We dare you.