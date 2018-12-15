A federal judge has ruled that key parts of the Affordable Care Act are unconstitutional. The Obamacare law will remain intact pending appeal, but Democrats like Sen. Chris Murphy are already warning about people losing the plans they currently have:

Self-awareness takes another holiday!

As a member of the House, Murphy voted for passage of the ACA, which resulted in millions losing their plans and then-President Obama being awarded the 2013 “Lie of the Year” distinction for the promise of “if you like your plan you can keep it.”

If the judge’s ruling is upheld, the bottom line is that the Dems rammed through a law that was unconstitutional, not that the MSM will take that angle.

