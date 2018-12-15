A federal judge has ruled that key parts of the Affordable Care Act are unconstitutional. The Obamacare law will remain intact pending appeal, but Democrats like Sen. Chris Murphy are already warning about people losing the plans they currently have:

20 Republican AGs brought this suit, supported by Trump. Tonight, they are celebrating that 20 million of you might have just lost your health care. My god. https://t.co/PeMJ0li0ib — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) December 15, 2018

Self-awareness takes another holiday!

Seriously? You guys took away our health care plans when you passed Obamacare. I became a Republican because of that. Your hubris is stunning. https://t.co/ToqCAJAP2V — Alexis In NH (@AlexisinNH) December 15, 2018

As a member of the House, Murphy voted for passage of the ACA, which resulted in millions losing their plans and then-President Obama being awarded the 2013 “Lie of the Year” distinction for the promise of “if you like your plan you can keep it.”

rich isn't it – obamacare wrecked our healthcare — papertiguer (@papertiguer) December 15, 2018

20 million got bamboozled by Obama. That’s the real story. — tupesterz (@tupesterz) December 15, 2018

If the judge’s ruling is upheld, the bottom line is that the Dems rammed through a law that was unconstitutional, not that the MSM will take that angle.