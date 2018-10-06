A barrier was erected around the Capitol Building to prevent protesters from accessing the building during the Senate vote on Brett Kavanaugh, but many still managed to make their way onto the Capitol steps:

#BREAKING: A big group of protesters has just taken the east front of the Capitol, chanting “we believe survivors.” pic.twitter.com/g67ky1Ol9O — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) October 6, 2018

#CancelKavanaugh: Police readying their zipties, and the protesters have defiantly started a sit-in. Best guess, >100 risking arrest. pic.twitter.com/JFMK9PK1n7 — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) October 6, 2018

#CancelKavanaugh: Hard to hear but officer just gave a last chance to leave. Some do, most stay – and they’ve broken into a chant of “we are not afraid.” pic.twitter.com/cNpUPqCEIG — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) October 6, 2018

Over 100 people saying #NoKavanaugh ready for arrest at Capitol. pic.twitter.com/tuDJEKOOBG — Zach D Roberts (@zdroberts) October 6, 2018

Police eventually started clearing them out:

Police are arresting those seated on the steps of the Capitol in waves, to chants of, “Arrest sexual predators, not protestors!” Those arrested being led away with one fist in the air. pic.twitter.com/fmDoDucG7y — Kevin Rector (@RectorSun) October 6, 2018

#CancelKavanaugh: “Whose court, our court,” and “he lied under oath” – two chants all these protests have in common. pic.twitter.com/Xi78MYDf8w — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) October 6, 2018

#CancelKavanaugh: It’s a month until the midterms and a key theme here (judging by the shirts) is voting. “November is coming” “I am a survivor, and I vote” pic.twitter.com/rapI8jlb1z — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) October 6, 2018

#CancelKavanaugh: These arrests are moving fast, police were ready. But in the line of arrests, it’s all smiles with the rest of the group chanting “thank you.” pic.twitter.com/zSAQyMINLv — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) October 6, 2018

But at least they kept it classy:

#CancelKavanaugh: Last of the arrests, and an idea of the mood. TV crews, have fun bleeping all that. pic.twitter.com/b0hDFsfQak — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) October 6, 2018

Michelle Malkin with the closing rhetorical question: