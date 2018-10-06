A barrier was erected around the Capitol Building to prevent protesters from accessing the building during the Senate vote on Brett Kavanaugh, but many still managed to make their way onto the Capitol steps:

Trending

Police eventually started clearing them out:

But at least they kept it classy:

Michelle Malkin with the closing rhetorical question:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Brett KavanaughprotestersSCOTUSSupreme CourtU.S. capitol