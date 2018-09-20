Thursday morning Alan Dershowitz was asked a question about Brett Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford and if it’s necessary for her to testify. Dershowitz not only said she should testify but that she has to or it’s all over except the shouting for Democrats:

Trending

Video from Fox News:

Stay tuned!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: alan dershowitzBrett KavanaughChristine Blasey FordSCOTUSSupreme Court