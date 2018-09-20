Thursday morning Alan Dershowitz was asked a question about Brett Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford and if it’s necessary for her to testify. Dershowitz not only said she should testify but that she has to or it’s all over except the shouting for Democrats:

Alan Dershowitz: Christine Blasey Ford ‘has to testify’ https://t.co/m6fAuik1az — Jewhadi™ (@JewhadiTM) September 20, 2018

“She has to testify,” Dershowitz said. “As far as the FBI investigation is concerned, don’t count on that. There is not going to be very much the FBI can do… it is not an alleged federal crime. Second, the FBI doesn’t make credibility judgments.” — Jewhadi™ (@JewhadiTM) September 20, 2018

“I think she has to show up on Monday,” Dershowitz said. “If she doesn't show up on Monday, she has violated his core right to confront his accuser.” #DueProcess — Jewhadi™ (@JewhadiTM) September 20, 2018

Dershowitz-> if Ford doesn’t show up Monday she is violating Kavanaugh’s right to defend himself — Rudy (@USAfree123) September 20, 2018

Video from Fox News:

