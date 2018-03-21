The mayor of Oakland, California, Democrat Libby Schaaf, has been defiant in the face of criticism following her decision to warn residents about upcoming Immigration & Customs Enforcement operations in her city.

A new report this week says that at least three people who dodged ICE thanks to a tip from the mayor went on to commit other crimes, including spousal abuse, robbery and firearm charges. The list also includes a man charged with drunk driving who has already been deported three times and has two previous DUIs:

“They could be released back into the community protected by California’s sanctuary policies.” #Facepalm

That’s very likely.

