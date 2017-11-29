The GOP tax plan has Bernie Sanders doing his thing again:

FACT: Under the Republican plan, a single mother making minimum wage with two kids would get only a $75 tax credit. Meanwhile, a family making $500k with two kids would get a $4,000 tax credit. #TaxDebate — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) November 29, 2017

That kind of tweet plays great with Bernie’s base, but when thought through it’s one of the dumbest hot takes in history.

There's so much wrong with this tweet https://t.co/1doK4fb8nq — Pflameslinger (@pflameslinger) November 29, 2017

There really is.

That's because that single mom is going to pay basically nothing in taxes, you blithering idiot. https://t.co/3pC13hj70m — Allie Stuckey (@conservmillen) November 29, 2017

A single mother making minimum wage with two kids pays no taxes. https://t.co/DzDFyGcZNd — RBe (@RBPundit) November 29, 2017

That might have something to do with it! *Eye roll*

FACT: That's because the single woman will barely pay any taxes at all. #ReadTheBill https://t.co/bllJv8kWnb — Tyler Parker (@tylerparkerc) November 29, 2017

Actually Bernie, "a single mother making minimum wage with two kids" would pay virtually nothing while the family making $500k would be paying around $125k into the system. Stop deceiving people. https://t.co/fvzmhHxU7R — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) November 29, 2017

FACT: Sanders doesn't want to tell you a single mother making minimum wage likely pays no taxes anyway. — Charlie Richards (@CharlieAtSalem) November 29, 2017

So Bernie, I know math is hard but I'm gonna bet the single mom on min wage basically pays ZERO taxes! How fucking stupid are you? https://t.co/lhHtoPbTSp — Erin Found (@ErinFound) November 29, 2017

NEWSFLASH: People that actually pay taxes will benefit from tax break more than those that don't. https://t.co/8UAbtQpOZI — Andy Swan (@AndySwan) November 29, 2017

FACT: A single mother making minimum wage with two kids doesn't pay any income tax, and still wouldn't under the Republican plan; but would be entitled to less of everyone else's money. #TaxReform https://t.co/UDZBwjie1R — Casey B. Head (@CaseyBHead) November 29, 2017

Crazy Socialist Democrat has no idea what the difference is between giving someone a tax credit and taxing someone less. 2020 is gonna be a cakewalk for the GOP if they don't self implode… which is very likely tbh https://t.co/3jCi8N954l — 80%AltCenter (@danielwwelsh) November 29, 2017

Sanders does try so hard.