We should first start out by flashing back to last month, when it was announced that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will co-chair a Biden task force on climate change:

So in essence, that makes her a Biden adviser.

Fast forward to today when, during Trump press secretary Kayleigh McEnany’s briefing, she referred to AOC as a Biden adviser, but it was preceded by a fact that of course isn’t included in this tweet from Politico’s Jake Sherman, who tagged AOC for tattling purposes:

And Sherman’s tweet was all AOC needed for a response that was more than predictable, full context-be-damned:

But it’s actually AOC who should be delivering the apology:

Others also pointed out the same thing:

But the truth didn’t matter, because a journo’s tweet lacking context was all AOC needed to do her thing yet again.

She did and won’t even either realize or admit it.

