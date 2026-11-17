Rep. Ro Khanna doesn't mention in his brief video where the money will come from, but he wants to send every American family (define family) a check for $1,700 to make them whole for the extra money they've shelled out for gas and groceries to pay for the war in Iran. He also doesn't mention how he arrived at the $1,700 figure or what the total amount will be to cover every family in America.

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I want to give every American family a $1700 check to make them whole for the war in Iran. Democrats have a chance to deliver. The first week in January, the House and Senate must pass a refund check to Americans. Let’s put it on Trump’s desk. https://t.co/iNSGEVAvkc — Rep. Ro Khanna (@RepRoKhanna) November 16, 2026

Ro Khanna is like if you took every bad idea a Republican ever had and every bad idea a Democrat ever had and made a person out of it and gave it a suit and an appetite for attention rivaled only by the drunkest cast members of Real Housewives. — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) November 16, 2026

@jarvis_best Until the last election, I thought he was the worst Congress had to offer; now he might only be the second, third, or even fourth worst (particularly if we count the Senate). Time will tell. — Yair Dash (@dash_yair) November 17, 2026

@jarvis_best The funny part is that Ro hasn't figured out how his "comrades" actually feel about a preening blowhard who is so rich and who games the system so hard that his elementary-aged children own golf course shares worth millions as a tax dodge. His revolution will cost him his head. — Ornery (@OrneryThe8th) November 17, 2026

@jarvis_best @charlescwcooke I always think he’s just satire. But no. — imjustme (@ziastateofmind) November 17, 2026

@jarvis_best Fiscal illusion. The proposal is sold as “the war imposed costs on you - here is compensation.” The money has to come from somewhere, and that somewhere is still the taxpayers. — Riley (@riley1999) November 17, 2026

@RepRoKhanna YOU want to give us all a check? Personally? Would that be from your curiously timed stock sales? — Sandy 〽️ (@RightSandy) November 16, 2026

@RepRoKhanna You don’t need to give me a check, just give us some insider information on stock trading so I can make a fortune, just like you did! — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) November 16, 2026

@RepRoKhanna "Elect me to solve the affordability crisis" And your very first proposal is to print money. 😆 You people are a fucking joke. Unbelievable. https://t.co/9druJZ1qvJ — This Sentence Is False (@Crylouderplease) November 16, 2026

@RepRoKhanna This is so awesome. @POTUS says he wants to issue refund checks and every Democrat loses their mind. This week democrats are all: Give refund checks after January! So full of shit. — Jim Roncal (@jimondrd) November 16, 2026

@RepRoKhanna I’d rather have the $5000 Trump was gonna give us but you ruined that. — Mike 🇺🇸 𝕏 (@Mike_Hoover) November 16, 2026

@RepRoKhanna Buy a damn calculator and learn how to use it. Total cost, Iran war: $47.1 billion Number of American households: 134 million Cost per household: $47.1 billion divided by 134 million = $351.50 And well worth it. You're a hundred-millionaire cosplaying as a socialist. w. — Willis Eschenbach (@WEschenbach) November 16, 2026

@RepRoKhanna I don't want a $1700 check from Democrats. I'd rather get ALL of my money back for the fraud in Ukraine, fraud by illegal aliens, fraud by Somalian refugees, and basically everyone the Democrats still actively try to protect. — 🇺🇲MagaMom🇺🇲 (@Pokemom2R) November 17, 2026

@RepRoKhanna Yeah, just make me whole for the money spend on illegals and we will call it even. That includes the 20 years of wage suppression. By my calculation, you owe American Citizens around $52 trillion. — America”R”Us (@AmericaRus2024) November 16, 2026

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@RepRoKhanna Iran is not my source of pain. Big government spending on welfare and fraud are my source of pain. You are my source of pain. — Kathryn (@kbean511) November 16, 2026

@RepRoKhanna I don’t need a check. I need your to explain the enormous wealth you’ve created while in office and how you can “fight the oligarchy” when you have children under 10 years old who own golf courses. — #thefoodguy™️ MJ ⚾️🍎🌭🤙🏽 🏝🛬 (@MJTorres1230) November 16, 2026

@RepRoKhanna Peak stupidity here. $1700 is paid by the same taxpayers who paid for the stupid war. Ro will then send another $1700 check to deal with the inflation cause by the first $1700 check — Ram (@ramprasad_c) November 16, 2026

@RepRoKhanna Use the money you just made selling your Nvidia stock. — JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) November 16, 2026

Khanna is welcome to cut checks out of his personal account. He's sitting on plenty.

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