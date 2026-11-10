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Fake News: Sen. Alex Padilla Furious ICE Blocked a Hospital Entrance for Two Hours

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Nov 10, 2026 9:00 PM
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Fake News: Sen. Alex Padilla Furious ICE Blocked a Hospital Entrance for Two Hours
Twitchy/Meme

Sen. Alex Padilla, or José as he likes to be called, posted some news that was "just in" on Monday. He was furious to find out that ICE had blocked a hospital entrance for two hours, preventing ambulances from entering the hospital. 

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"… people at hospitals!"

The incident wasn't just in, but occurred last week. The next mayor of Los Angeles (who conceded on Election Day before she was in a distant third place out of three), Nithya Raman, was also outraged over ICE blocking the hospital entrance at White Memorial Hospital in Boyle Heights.

It turns out that ICE wasn't blocking the hospital … protesters were, after ICE brought in an illegal alien who had requested to see a doctor. First Assistant United States Attorney Bill Essayli sent Raman straight:

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The post continues:

… public and law enforcement. Law enforcement will never back down to thugs, so efforts to intimidate ICE will fail. They called for backup, controlled the scene, and arrested two individuals who assaulted federal agents. As a public official, you should know the applicable laws. Agents are enforcing federal immigration laws passed by Congress. As mayor, you have no say in federal affairs. It's called the Supremacy Clause. I can send you a copy of the U.S. Constitution if you'd like to study up. When you talk about immigrants, please distinguish between legal and illegal immigrants. I'm the son of legal immigrants. Our family followed the law, was welcomed with open arms, and is proud to be law-abiding Americans. The two are not the same.

The responses did not go Padilla's way.

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An illegal alien in ICE custody requests to see a doctor. ICE takes him to the hospital and is followed by "rapid response" goons who form a mob around the hospital. We need guardrails that prevent anti-ICE agitators from intimidating agents and staff at hospitals. Padilla should talk to the pro-illegal alien protesters who formed a mob outside the emergency room.

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ALEX PADILLA | ICE | ILLEGAL ALIEN | LOS ANGELES

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