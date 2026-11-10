Fake News: Sen. Alex Padilla Furious ICE Blocked a Hospital Entrance for Two Hours

Sen. Alex Padilla, or José as he likes to be called, posted some news that was "just in" on Monday. He was furious to find out that ICE had blocked a hospital entrance for two hours, preventing ambulances from entering the hospital.

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JUST IN: ICE blocked a hospital entrance for TWO HOURS, preventing ambulances to enter the hospital and placing patients and staff in jeopardy. What happened in Boyle Heights is not only dangerous – it is another reason why we need guardrails that prevent ICE from intimidating people at hospitals! — Senator Alex Padilla (@SenAlexPadilla) November 10, 2026

"… people at hospitals!"

The incident wasn't just in, but occurred last week. The next mayor of Los Angeles (who conceded on Election Day before she was in a distant third place out of three), Nithya Raman, was also outraged over ICE blocking the hospital entrance at White Memorial Hospital in Boyle Heights.

I'm appalled by what took place last night at White Memorial hospital in Boyle Heights, where ICE agents were obstructing emergency room entry and detained two US citizens. I condemn these reckless actions by the Trump administration. — Nithya Raman (@nithyavraman) November 8, 2026

This is a flat-out lie, more than 24 hours after the facts were widely available. — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) November 10, 2026

It turns out that ICE wasn't blocking the hospital … protesters were, after ICE brought in an illegal alien who had requested to see a doctor. First Assistant United States Attorney Bill Essayli sent Raman straight:

I know you're new to this, but facts matter. ICE was there to get medical treatment for a detainee who requested to see a doctor. I assume you support federal agents providing medical care to illegal immigrants in custody? These agitators created a dangerous situation for the public and law enforcement. Law enforcement will never back down to thugs, so efforts to intimidate ICE will fail. They called for backup, controlled the scene, and arrested two individuals who assaulted federal agents. As a public official, you should know the applicable laws. Agents are enforcing federal immigration laws passed by Congress. As mayor, you have no say in federal affairs. It's called the Supremacy Clause. I can send you a copy of the U.S. Constitution if you'd like to study up. When you talk about immigrants, please distinguish between legal and illegal immigrants. I'm the son of legal immigrants. Our family followed the law, was welcomed with open arms, and is proud to be law-abiding Americans. The two are not the same. — F.A. United States Attorney Bill Essayli (@USAttyEssayli) November 8, 2026

The post continues:

… public and law enforcement. Law enforcement will never back down to thugs, so efforts to intimidate ICE will fail. They called for backup, controlled the scene, and arrested two individuals who assaulted federal agents. As a public official, you should know the applicable laws. Agents are enforcing federal immigration laws passed by Congress. As mayor, you have no say in federal affairs. It's called the Supremacy Clause. I can send you a copy of the U.S. Constitution if you'd like to study up. When you talk about immigrants, please distinguish between legal and illegal immigrants. I'm the son of legal immigrants. Our family followed the law, was welcomed with open arms, and is proud to be law-abiding Americans. The two are not the same.

The responses did not go Padilla's way.

This is a flat-out lie, more than 24 hours after the facts were widely available. — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) November 10, 2026

@SenAlexPadilla 2-hours of ambulances waiting because a crowd decided a hospital was a protest venue. Incredible priorities, Senator. — Cantrell (@realCantrell) November 10, 2026

@SenAlexPadilla False. Stop lying. They brought someone in for medical treatment. Your protesters caused such a commotion THE HOSPITAL rerouted incoming traffic to other areas. This was caused by dipshit protesters. Not ICE. — Brian Ralston (@brianralston) November 10, 2026

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@SenAlexPadilla That's not true!!! You’re such an asshole. My friend is a nurse there. @AlexPadilla4CA. They were blocking your nazi brown shirt activist from attacking them and placing patients lives in danger. ICE took a person there to recieve medical care. You are a fucking liar!! — Terry (@TerryinSoCalif) November 10, 2026

@SenAlexPadilla This is a complete lie. Protestors did this. While they tried to break out an illegal alien who needed medical attention. Why are you always lying? — Al Saganich (@AlSaganichJr) November 10, 2026

@SenAlexPadilla Remember democrats, Alex knows he's lying. He just thinks you're dumb. — QTheLibertine (@QTheLibertine) November 10, 2026

@SenAlexPadilla This is a fkn lie. They were there to get medical aid for a criminal illegal alien they detained and your crazy fkn brainwashed base surrounded the hospital and THEY blocked the hospital entrance. ICE had to step in and protect the hospital workers. You lying POS. — abrilab (@abrilabar) November 10, 2026

@SenAlexPadilla They were protecting the ER from being stormed by idiots — 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@skipmav) November 10, 2026

@SenAlexPadilla You are late to the punch, Sen Chumpstain. ICE was seeking treatment for an illegal alien detainee, and your staunchest supporters attacked ICE. — Marv Kline (@Marvin_Kline_NW) November 10, 2026

@SenAlexPadilla The deranged vigilantes were blocking the entrance. — Joshua Heard (@joshuatheard) November 10, 2026

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@SenAlexPadilla I love how you didn't tell the truth and explain that it's your fucking protesters that blocked everything. All y'all do is lie !! — Is it Friday 🇺🇸🍀🌻🥎🦍 (@Texagchick) November 10, 2026

@SenAlexPadilla This was debunked the same day. Which makes you a lying asshole — Pazza Mamma (@PazzaMamma9) November 10, 2026

@SenAlexPadilla This is a false narrative. ICE agents were not “blocking” the ambulance entrance, the agitators were. The agents were holding the line, protecting the hospital and their personnel from being overrun by the mob dispatched by political activists. — JOV (@El__Chuco_) November 10, 2026

@SenAlexPadilla Never let the facts get in the way of a good story, amiright? — It's Dave (@dave_not_here) November 10, 2026

@SenAlexPadilla You are lying and spreading misinformation. Check your facts before posting. Your dishonesty is disgraceful. — Vzgo Simon (@VzgoSimon) November 10, 2026

@SenAlexPadilla Entirely not true. Are you a serial liar? Do you need to see someone? — GasHouseTiger (@HarbinScott) November 10, 2026

@SenAlexPadilla That simply isn't true. You're purposefully lying or just stupid. I'd bet both. — Not Éamon deValera (@feckingm) November 10, 2026

@SenAlexPadilla They were blocking your foaming at the mouth rabid response team while they were getting a detainee medical treatment — Brian McComb (@BrianMcComb83) November 10, 2026

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@SenAlexPadilla ICE brought a detainee in for treatment and when the neighborhood found out they were there, they tried to break into the hospital ER and were threatening agents. Lies by omission — Lance Weatherbee (@lancejanw) November 10, 2026

@SenAlexPadilla The protestors were trying to get in the ER. ICE had to block them until lapd got there. They were taking an illegal to get medical help. But you don’t mention that part of the story. Pathetic- go storm a press conference and tell us all about it. Loser — gmony (@gmony38305380) November 10, 2026

🚩It took seconds to find the hospital’s own statement. When a senator skips basic verification and posts a partial story as ‘ICE blocked a hospital for two hours,’ you have to wonder if his priority is accuracy or the narrative ! — Lawyerforlaws (@lawyer4laws) November 10, 2026

@SenAlexPadilla This lie was debunked before you told it. — Randy Loves Curling 🇺🇸🥌 (@Damnoldguy) November 10, 2026

An illegal alien in ICE custody requests to see a doctor. ICE takes him to the hospital and is followed by "rapid response" goons who form a mob around the hospital. We need guardrails that prevent anti-ICE agitators from intimidating agents and staff at hospitals. Padilla should talk to the pro-illegal alien protesters who formed a mob outside the emergency room.

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Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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