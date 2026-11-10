Liar Elon Musk Said Business Was Booming, but Local Fox Affiliate Found an Empty Restaurant

A while back, a new "news" outlet, The Tennessee Holler, appeared, and it didn't take long to figure out that it was purely a Democrat propaganda site. The Tennessee Holler has had a baby named The Memphis Holler that is apparently doing PR work for the Democrats in the city proper. The Memphis Holler picked up on a story by local affiliate FOX13 asking if the Memphis economy was booming because of SpaceX moving in. Musk claims it is, but as The Holler points out, FOX13 checked on one restaurant during lunch hour and "did not see a full dining room."

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Because the truth ain’t in him "Memphis is booming because of SpaceX,” Musk said at an investors’ conference on Friday. “The restaurants are full; the hotels are full.” But in nearby Whitehaven, FOX13 did not see a full dining room during the lunch hour.” https://t.co/7XE2lOXYU4 — The Memphis Holler (@MemphisHoller) November 9, 2026

Kate Bieri reports:

Billionaire Elon Musk claims his data centers are the reason the Memphis tourism industry is “booming.” FOX13 has showed you the hundreds of construction workers in Southaven working on building Musk's fifth and sixth data centers. He said they need a place to eat and sleep. "Memphis is booming because of SpaceX,” Musk said at an investors’ conference on Friday. “The restaurants are full; the hotels are full.” But in nearby Whitehaven, FOX13 did not see a full dining room during the lunch hour. The warm African cuisine at Bala’s Bistro did attract plenty of locals Monday, but FOX13 didn't see data center workers. Co-owner Mady Magassa said they do come in from time to time. "Oh, yeah,” he said. “Sometimes."

Yeah it’s a real mystery why a bunch of construction workers didn’t truck on over to this one specific restaurant serving African cuisine for lunch, guess they must not be eating at all https://t.co/MiJZQ4ke2O — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) November 10, 2026

@ingelramdecoucy You don’t think they want to pay $18 for egusi soup? https://t.co/KavPdHKquV — Rebecca Tucker (@RebeccaTucker85) November 10, 2026

@ingelramdecoucy Hey! I've been told that African cuisine is absolutely delightful! But, um, I'm just going to take his word for it. https://t.co/cQFN6dC3UQ — AVERYK (@AVERYK79) November 10, 2026

@ingelramdecoucy "The niche restaurant where our crew had lunch was not full, so Musk is a liar." This is the kind of hard-hitting journalism I have come to expect from legacy media! — SNAFU (@FritzPeasant) November 10, 2026

@ingelramdecoucy Every construction worker I know, my son included, desperately seeks out an authentic African cuisine restaurant for lunch. Never a burger, no tacos. Pizza…..what’s that? — Elon Made Me Join (@ElonJoin839) November 10, 2026

@ingelramdecoucy Whitehaven is actually a pretty bad neighborhood. — Darth Delicious (@DeliciousDarth) November 10, 2026

@ingelramdecoucy The key word there was "Whitehaven." Don't be mislead by the name, that is a high crime area in Memphis that most people avoid entirely. — Nucking Futs (@WDE2011) November 10, 2026

@MemphisHoller The only restaurant in Memphis. — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) November 10, 2026

@MemphisHoller "Let’s pick the least popular food in Memphis to make a political point" said no real Journalist ever. — Usually Right (@normouspenis) November 10, 2026

@MemphisHoller Too notch reporting. Real investigative techniques — Moke (@Moke1966758) November 10, 2026

@MemphisHoller One restaurant, serving very singular food. Keep grasping. It’s cute. — Elon Made Me Join (@ElonJoin839) November 10, 2026

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@MemphisHoller Good grief, the Memphis Holler or more aptly, the Memphis Croak, found one niche African Senegalese “fusion restaurant” with lots of vegan and vegetarian dishes wasn’t big with data center construction workers. What a joke of an article. — Ann Morgan (@AnnMorganInMD) November 10, 2026

@MemphisHoller Why in the world would they have gone to this restaurant in particular? Especially since this is basically the least popular cuisine in the country. — Sgt K 'Charge Your Paddles' Onyx (@SgtKOnyx) November 10, 2026

@MemphisHoller Stunning economic analysis - "let's find a restaurant serving an ethnic cuisine the average construction worker would never eat, that's actually in a different state, and get an anecdote from the owner, to own Elon?" Bless your hearts — Squiddy McCephalopod (@squiddy61) November 10, 2026

@MemphisHoller So a bunch of construction workers aren't driving 5 miles to pay $20 for a bowl of soup? Who could have predicted that? @FOX13Memphis — Reverend Ray Ray McRaybob and 69 others (@ThatRayShow) November 10, 2026

@MemphisHoller Because when I’m hungry, I totally want to drive to the rough part of town for ethnic cuisine, totally. — Exo (@Exothaumic) November 10, 2026

@MemphisHoller “We found food that almost no one likes including the culture that produced it and found no one there eating it.” That’s peak journalism lol. — SILAWZ (@stucknLAwzmbies) November 10, 2026

@MemphisHoller Please tell us you didn't pay for a journalism degree... — TheLaughingMan (@HaFragginHa) November 10, 2026

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Hey, Bieri put in some real shoe-leather journalism there. She and a cameraman stopped in at an African fusion bistro in a bad part of town at lunchtime, and the dining room wasn't full, even though Musk had claimed that "the restaurants are full." Musk was totally outed as a liar.

Way down at the bottom of the article: "FOX13 saw SpaceX is hiring for more than 200 positions. As we reported a few weeks ago, some of these jobs pay six figures. Property records show XAI affiliates have already paid millions of dollars in property taxes to the city and the county—and owe more for this year."

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