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Liar Elon Musk Said Business Was Booming, but Local Fox Affiliate Found an Empty Restaurant

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Nov 10, 2026 10:00 PM
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Liar Elon Musk Said Business Was Booming, but Local Fox Affiliate Found an Empty Restaurant
Journalism meme

A while back, a new "news" outlet, The Tennessee Holler, appeared, and it didn't take long to figure out that it was purely a Democrat propaganda site. The Tennessee Holler has had a baby named The Memphis Holler that is apparently doing PR work for the Democrats in the city proper. The Memphis Holler picked up on a story by local affiliate FOX13 asking if the Memphis economy was booming because of SpaceX moving in. Musk claims it is, but as The Holler points out, FOX13 checked on one restaurant during lunch hour and "did not see a full dining room." 

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Kate Bieri reports:

Billionaire Elon Musk claims his data centers are the reason the Memphis tourism industry is “booming.”

FOX13 has showed you the hundreds of construction workers in Southaven working on building Musk's fifth and sixth data centers. He said they need a place to eat and sleep.

"Memphis is booming because of SpaceX,” Musk said at an investors’ conference on Friday. “The restaurants are full; the hotels are full.”

But in nearby Whitehaven, FOX13 did not see a full dining room during the lunch hour. The warm African cuisine at Bala’s Bistro did attract plenty of locals Monday, but FOX13 didn't see data center workers. Co-owner Mady Magassa said they do come in from time to time.

"Oh, yeah,” he said. “Sometimes."

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Hey, Bieri put in some real shoe-leather journalism there. She and a cameraman stopped in at an African fusion bistro in a bad part of town at lunchtime, and the dining room wasn't full, even though Musk had claimed that "the restaurants are full." Musk was totally outed as a liar. 

Way down at the bottom of the article: "FOX13 saw SpaceX is hiring for more than 200 positions. As we reported a few weeks ago, some of these jobs pay six figures. Property records show XAI affiliates have already paid millions of dollars in property taxes to the city and the county—and owe more for this year."

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics DATA CENTERS | ECONOMY | ELON MUSK | SPACEX

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