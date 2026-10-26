Satirist Julie Borowski Is Voting for Democrats All Over the Country

Here's something just for fun. Conservative satirist Julie Borowski has been following the Democrat playbook, traveling the country and voting early for the most extreme Democrats in every state she visits. In other words, she's living out the Democrat dream. We caught up with her in Texas, where she was filling out her ballot for James Talarico.

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I just voted for James Talarico in Texas because “the trans community needs abortion care too.” This is the number one issue facing America today. https://t.co/4X9U3ll89H — Julie Borowski (@JulieBorowski) October 20, 2026

UGH. It looks like my post has reached Republicans. My fellow trans reproductive justice advocates, don't be discouraged by these comments. I keep reading that a lot of Republicans are planning to stay home on Election Day, and I really hope that's true. — Julie Borowski (@JulieBorowski) October 20, 2026

Next, we caught up with her in Minnesota, where she was wearing a hijab in solidarity with Peggy Flanagan, who, of course, put on a hijab to express her solidarity with the Somali community in her state.

I'm in line to vote for Peggy Flanagan for U.S. Senate in Minnesota! Wearing a hijab in solidarity. ✊ Let's face it. Minnesota hasn't been welcoming enough to Somalis. Only 84% of Somali Minnesotans receive government assistance? What about the other 16%? Peggy supports making undocumented immigrants U.S. citizens and expanding welfare programs. C'mon, surely Minnesota taxpayers can afford to cough up a little more. GET OUT AND VOTE, MINNESOTA. — Julie Borowski (@JulieBorowski) October 23, 2026

The post continues:

… making undocumented immigrants U.S. citizens and expanding welfare programs. C'mon, surely Minnesota taxpayers can afford to cough up a little more. GET OUT AND VOTE, MINNESOTA.

Next stop, Michigan, where she put on a Che Guevara T-shirt to vote for Abdul El-Sayed:

I just voted for Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan because I support Medicare for All. Why should insurance companies run our healthcare when the government would do a much better job? The government has an excellent track record of providing services with efficiency, transparency, and affordability. And why does competition matter anyway? One step closer to communism! ✊ — Julie Borowski (@JulieBorowski) October 24, 2026

The post continues:

… and affordability. And why does competition matter anyway? One step closer to communism! ✊

Next stop, Ohio, to vote for Dr. Amy Acton for governor.

Proud to have voted for Amy Acton in Ohio today because of her unwavering COVID leadership. She helped shut down schools and businesses and signed a statewide stay-at-home order to keep us safe. Amy still stands by her decisions despite all the evidence that she got it wrong. True bravery is sticking to your convictions, no matter what the facts say. *** Remember to stay six feet apart at the polls! 😷 *** — Julie Borowski (@JulieBorowski) October 24, 2026

The post continues:

… True bravery is sticking to your convictions, no matter what the facts say. *** Remember to stay six feet apart at the polls! 😷 ***

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On to North Carolina:

I voted for Roy Cooper for U.S. Senate in North Carolina because of his firm commitment to protecting the environment. As governor, he signed legislation requiring drastic reductions in carbon emissions, and he'll continue that fight in the Senate. I admire a leader who's willing to put the planet first, even if it means higher energy bills, lost jobs, and financial hardship for working families. Oh well. He doesn't let concerns about any of that stuff get in the way of doing what's right. 💙 🗳️ — Julie Borowski (@JulieBorowski) October 25, 2026

The post continues:

… willing to put the planet first, even if it means higher energy bills, lost jobs, and financial hardship for working families. Oh well. He doesn't let concerns about any of that stuff get in the way of doing what's right. 💙 🗳️

Iowa:

We all went together to vote for Democrat Josh Turek for U.S. Senate in Iowa! Josh opposes the recent federal cuts to SNAP and the tighter eligibility requirements. I'm worried about losing my benefits because of this crackdown. I've been a loyal SNAP recipient for 15 years. Doesn't that count for something? 💙🗳️ — Julie Borowski (@JulieBorowski) October 25, 2026

The post continues:

… Doesn't that count for something? 💙🗳️

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One more stop, this time in California:

I voted Democrat in California! Xavier Becerra will carry on Governor Gavin Newsom's great leadership. Don't believe the lies. California is safer because of Democratic policies. We believe in rehabilitation, not incarceration. People make mistakes. Sometimes they make the same mistakes over and over again. Everyone deserves another chance, especially if they pinky swear they won't do it again. 💙🗳️ — Julie Borowski (@JulieBorowski) October 26, 2026

The post continues:

… mistakes over and over again. Everyone deserves another chance, especially if they pinky swear they won't do it again. 💙🗳️

Sadly, her posts are all too convincing. Democrats really think this way.

My voting posts are satire. They're not real. I did not vote for any of those candidates. Follow me if you like shenanigans. — Julie Borowski (@JulieBorowski) October 25, 2026

@JulieBorowski I support this — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) October 25, 2026

@3YearLetterman Wow what an honor. — Julie Borowski (@JulieBorowski) October 25, 2026

@JulieBorowski You call them satire. I call them IQ tests. — Make Sense, Pleez (@MakeSensePleez) October 25, 2026

@JulieBorowski We can no longer be certain if this too is a shinanigan. — Ben Eng (@jetpen) October 25, 2026

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@JulieBorowski Pro-shenanigans '26 — Wade 🐊 McClusky (@WMcluskey) October 25, 2026

@JulieBorowski https://t.co/haYKuvuASu — Steve Z (@steve603z) October 25, 2026

@JulieBorowski It’s crazy to watch satire uncover how deeply rooted mental illness has become. — Salty Rocket (@RealSaltyRocket) October 25, 2026

@JulieBorowski Keep 'em guessing 🤣💯 — Brad•TX•YeeHawdi•🐸•🇺🇸 (@forgedbytrials_) October 25, 2026

@JulieBorowski You’ve voted in multiple states so you could be a Democrat 😊 — Luki (@hpygoluki) October 25, 2026

The Democrats are so far gone that it's not surprising how many people fell for these. Bonus points for committing to the bit with the hijab and the Che Guevara T-shirt.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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