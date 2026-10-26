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Satirist Julie Borowski Is Voting for Democrats All Over the Country

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Oct 26, 2026 10:00 PM
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Satirist Julie Borowski Is Voting for Democrats All Over the Country
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Here's something just for fun. Conservative satirist Julie Borowski has been following the Democrat playbook, traveling the country and voting early for the most extreme Democrats in every state she visits. In other words, she's living out the Democrat dream. We caught up with her in Texas, where she was filling out her ballot for James Talarico.

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Next, we caught up with her in Minnesota, where she was wearing a hijab in solidarity with Peggy Flanagan, who, of course, put on a hijab to express her solidarity with the Somali community in her state.

The post continues:

… making undocumented immigrants U.S. citizens and expanding welfare programs. C'mon, surely Minnesota taxpayers can afford to cough up a little more. GET OUT AND VOTE, MINNESOTA.

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Next stop, Michigan, where she put on a Che Guevara T-shirt to vote for Abdul El-Sayed:

The post continues:

… and affordability. And why does competition matter anyway? One step closer to communism! ✊

Next stop, Ohio, to vote for Dr. Amy Acton for governor.

The post continues:

…  True bravery is sticking to your convictions, no matter what the facts say. *** Remember to stay six feet apart at the polls! 😷 ***

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On to North Carolina:

The post continues:

…  willing to put the planet first, even if it means higher energy bills, lost jobs, and financial hardship for working families. Oh well. He doesn't let concerns about any of that stuff get in the way of doing what's right. 💙 🗳️

Iowa:

The post continues:

…  Doesn't that count for something? 💙🗳️

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One more stop, this time in California:

The post continues:

…  mistakes over and over again. Everyone deserves another chance, especially if they pinky swear they won't do it again. 💙🗳️

Sadly, her posts are all too convincing. Democrats really think this way.

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The Democrats are so far gone that it's not surprising how many people fell for these. Bonus points for committing to the bit with the hijab and the Che Guevara T-shirt.

***

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | MEDICARE | TRANSGENDER

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