Man Staged Hundreds of Fake Armed Robberies to Fraudulently Help People Obtain Visas

Apparently, this form of immigration fraud has been going on for a long time, but the mainstream media haven't picked up on it. CWBChicago reports that a suburban Chicago clerk was shot and killed by accident in a scheme to help immigrants secure U visas for their families, the goals of which are to strengthen law enforcement’s ability to investigate and prosecute crimes such as domestic violence, sexual assault, and trafficking, and to protect cooperating victims who might otherwise fear deportation.

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Ya'll, this is nuts. Hundreds - that's right, HUNDREDS - of armed robberies between 2022 and 2024 weren't real. They were staged by the "victims" as part of a massive immigration fraud scheme to secure U-visas for themselves and their families. https://t.co/7Un9Deyly7 — Amy Swearer (@AmySwearer) October 26, 2026

Tim Hecke reports for CWBChicago:

A suburban Chicago man who organized hundreds of fake armed robberies to help people fraudulently obtain U.S. immigration visas has been sentenced to two years in federal prison. But one of the staged holdups took a horrible turn at a Bucktown liquor store when a purported robber accidentally shot a store clerk in the abdomen, critically injuring him, according to police reports. Parth Nayi, 29, of Woodridge, organized and participated in the robberies from 2022 through 2024 at coffee shops, restaurants, liquor stores, and gas stations across the country, including in Chicago and its suburbs, federal prosecutors said. Nayi recruited people to pose as robbery victims, paid store owners to use their businesses, coordinated and paid the people acting as robbers, and coached the purported victims through the scheme. Participants paid him between $5,000 and $30,000 each for the privilege of being “robbed,” hoping to obtain U-visas, which are available to eligible victims of certain crimes who assist law enforcement. Upon making payment, the “victims” were told to be at a certain business at a certain date and time, officials said. The “robbery crew” arrived shortly thereafter.

The "victims" then sought certification that they'd assisted law enforcement and applied for fraudulent U visas.

@AmySwearer Wow. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) October 26, 2026

@AmySwearer Do we even have a functioning legal system anymore? It’s one catastrophe after another. — cantdrive@nightinrain (@DmarieSg) October 26, 2026

@AmySwearer @MarinaMedvin “I can’t go back to my country because I was the victim of a crime in the US.” The whole thing is a recursive scam. — Charlie Bee (@brisketmystic) October 26, 2026

@AmySwearer Just incredible...The lengths people will go to in an effort to avoid building up their own country and to live with us instead. — Timbits of Wisdom (@TimBitsOfWisdom) October 26, 2026

@AmySwearer Every possible loophole in the immigration system has been abused to the ridiculous extent. — Helloworld (@trojanworld333) October 26, 2026

@AmySwearer FYI, under Biden a new process was created to fast track EAD for U Visa applicants. It allows benefits for fraudulent applications and is leading to this. https://t.co/bQRiPx2XCg — Jared (@Jar3d__) October 26, 2026

Of course.

@AmySwearer Visas are setup for scams. We need to end these programs entirely. — Brother Vallentius Faber (@FiveBaggers) October 26, 2026

@AmySwearer Well, that's fraud, so those visas can be rescinded. — Cindy LHK (@DannyCampsalot) October 26, 2026

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@AmySwearer @StateDept are you rescinding visas as a result of this? — unum (@dietbuddha) October 26, 2026

@AmySwearer Why does that stupid program even exist?? Just help law enforcement (like everyone is required to do anyway) and that qualifies you for a special kind of visa? So unbelievably stupid. — Benjamin Bryant (@BenBryant2017) October 26, 2026

@AmySwearer @johncardillo I’ve represented someone involved in one of these. Wild stuff. — Learned 🖖🏻 (@TheMattBrock) October 26, 2026

@AmySwearer The crazy things people will do to come and stay in this horrible racist fascist country. — Brett (@Texan__Pride) October 26, 2026

@AmySwearer @peterjhasson Our kindness is taken for weakness. It needs to end. — QBMS9197 (@qbms9197) October 26, 2026

@AmySwearer Charge every one with felony filing a false report and deport. — Andrew Wittmer (@wittmer0313) October 26, 2026

@AmySwearer @douglassmackey I believe it. Every nook and cranny of the immigration system has been completely exploited by these people. The entire thing needs to be shut down — Bobby Halstead (@bobby_halstead) October 26, 2026

@AmySwearer This seems to be a fairly well-known scam among immigrants. Indians working in gas stations seem to resort to this frequently. (A number of them were caught in recent months.) — Leftist Lunacy (@LibsKeepWailing) October 26, 2026

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@AmySwearer inequality, a porous border, and bleeding hearts all conspire together to make this inevitable — Cato the Elder (@ElderTyrannus) October 26, 2026

They cut off the head of one snake and sentenced him to two years in federal prison. But what about all of the "victims" who benefited from this fraud? Deport every single last one, and then shut down the U visa program.

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Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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