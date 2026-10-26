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Man Staged Hundreds of Fake Armed Robberies to Fraudulently Help People Obtain Visas

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Oct 26, 2026 9:00 PM
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Man Staged Hundreds of Fake Armed Robberies to Fraudulently Help People Obtain Visas
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Apparently, this form of immigration fraud has been going on for a long time, but the mainstream media haven't picked up on it. CWBChicago reports that a suburban Chicago clerk was shot and killed by accident in a scheme to help immigrants secure U visas for their families, the goals of which are to strengthen law enforcement’s ability to investigate and prosecute crimes such as domestic violence, sexual assault, and trafficking, and to protect cooperating victims who might otherwise fear deportation.

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Tim Hecke reports for CWBChicago:

A suburban Chicago man who organized hundreds of fake armed robberies to help people fraudulently obtain U.S. immigration visas has been sentenced to two years in federal prison. But one of the staged holdups took a horrible turn at a Bucktown liquor store when a purported robber accidentally shot a store clerk in the abdomen, critically injuring him, according to police reports.

Parth Nayi, 29, of Woodridge, organized and participated in the robberies from 2022 through 2024 at coffee shops, restaurants, liquor stores, and gas stations across the country, including in Chicago and its suburbs, federal prosecutors said.

Nayi recruited people to pose as robbery victims, paid store owners to use their businesses, coordinated and paid the people acting as robbers, and coached the purported victims through the scheme. Participants paid him between $5,000 and $30,000 each for the privilege of being “robbed,” hoping to obtain U-visas, which are available to eligible victims of certain crimes who assist law enforcement. Upon making payment, the “victims” were told to be at a certain business at a certain date and time, officials said. The “robbery crew” arrived shortly thereafter.

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The "victims" then sought certification that they'd assisted law enforcement and applied for fraudulent U visas.

Of course.

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They cut off the head of one snake and sentenced him to two years in federal prison. But what about all of the "victims" who benefited from this fraud? Deport every single last one, and then shut down the U visa program.

***

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. 

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News Topics CHICAGO | FRAUD | ILLINOIS

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