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Dem. County Council Member Brags About Knocking on Doors With ‘No Soliciting’ Signs

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Oct 26, 2026 11:00 PM
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Dem. County Council Member Brags About Knocking on Doors With ‘No Soliciting’ Signs
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Evan Glass is a Montgomery County Commissioner in Maryland and, according to his X bio, a former CNN journalist, which tracks. Here's also a jerk who knocks on doors with "No Soliciting" signs and wants everyone to know about it. Why? Because "our democracy is not for sale."

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Wow, Glass has a big fan (he/him/his).

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We left out all of the threats, of which there were plenty. Some people say their municipalities have ordinances against knocking on doors with a sign. But democracy is just too important for this Democrat to respect your private property.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | MARYLAND

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