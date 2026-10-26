Dem. County Council Member Brags About Knocking on Doors With ‘No Soliciting’ Signs

Evan Glass is a Montgomery County Commissioner in Maryland and, according to his X bio, a former CNN journalist, which tracks. Here's also a jerk who knocks on doors with "No Soliciting" signs and wants everyone to know about it. Why? Because "our democracy is not for sale."

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Do you knock on doors with “no soliciting” signs? I do, because our democracy is not for sale. https://t.co/2hoR7ZLeAQ — Evan Glass (@EvanMGlass) October 25, 2026

@EvanMGlass I'm a big Evan fan.. but I'm afraid this is not the flex you think it is. Is it legal? Sure. Is it in the spirit of the sign? I'd argue no. — Will, I Am (he/him/his) (@Wcubed3) October 25, 2026

@Wcubed3 Talking with neighbors about our roads, our schools and our community isn't the same as selling insurance or products. — Evan Glass (@EvanMGlass) October 25, 2026

Wow, Glass has a big fan (he/him/his).

@EvanMGlass If this were my front door, I’d ask you if you can read, then tell you to get the hell off my property. Because you’re an asshole. — Lady L. North 💙❤️🏀 🏈 (@LadyLNorth) October 26, 2026

@EvanMGlass "I do, because I'm an asshole." Fixed that for you, chief. — OldSchool (@0ldSch00l13) October 26, 2026

@EvanMGlass If you ever had a chance of me voting for you, knocking on my door with a no soliciting sign means you lost my vote. — TheUpCountyCitizen (@TheUpCountyCit1) October 25, 2026

@EvanMGlass So you don’t respect consent? — tracer (@not_tracer_120) October 26, 2026

@EvanMGlass Can't even respect my property or my opinion and you want me to support you? Fuck off. — AngryDuck! (@AngryDuck_HQ) October 25, 2026

@EvanMGlass You don't listen to your constituents the rest of the time. Why would this be any different? Peak 🤡 💩. — ConcernedBystander (@GreyPerson998) October 26, 2026

@EvanMGlass Hey I know what'll convince the "no soliciting sign" people to my side -- ignoring their no soliciting sign! — a jungle bird (@ajunglebird) October 26, 2026

@EvanMGlass You talk about the fastest way to get a voter who was planning to vote for your candidate to instead sit at home just on principle. You can’t respect the most basic request for privacy on PRIVATE PROPERTY? You damn sure can’t respect any actual laws or constitutional rights. — MrsLibertyBelle (@MrsLibertyBell1) October 26, 2026

@EvanMGlass Hard to believe that whatever thought occupies the front of your mind is of less than zero importance to sane people getting on with their lives in the way they choose, not the way you choose. Grow up. — Okham Man (@OckhamMan) October 26, 2026

@EvanMGlass Authoritarian leftist who respects zero boundaries... Checks out. — Hugh McCall (@hughtall) October 26, 2026

@EvanMGlass Based on this stance - very hard to believe you’re not a massive twat, and that everything you support should immediately be opposed. 🤷‍♂️ — Len Jardine (@ljj58) October 26, 2026

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@EvanMGlass What a fucking douchebag. — horsewhistlerphotography (@Horsewhistler) October 26, 2026

@EvanMGlass I just put up an American flag on my door so you know I’m right wing — Aetius (@AetiusRF) October 26, 2026

@EvanMGlass I bet you also send endless unsolicited political texts. How about pissing off? — Will Collier (@willcollier) October 25, 2026

@EvanMGlass "Wow, I'd sure love to hear more from this person who completely disregarded my personal boundaries for his own self interest!!" — David (@DaveTheNewb) October 26, 2026

@EvanMGlass Get fucked and reported to the city. No soliciting signs mean something in my municipality. — Saint Jiub (@Borkusborkus) October 26, 2026

@EvanMGlass I don't bother with a sign. I'm fully willing to sit on my couch in full view and not answer the door if I don't feel like answering the door to some rando. Wear out your knuckles to your little pea-pickin' heart's content. — OneSadHoopty (@OHoopty) October 26, 2026

@EvanMGlass I would make it my mission to defeat whatever you were peddling. — E. Ashley Howell (@EAshleyHowell) October 26, 2026

@EvanMGlass “Vote for me. I won’t respect your personal space.” Great post, clown. — Wayne (@WayneVinson5) October 26, 2026

@EvanMGlass If I have this sign on my front door and you think it’s more important for you to ignore that then I’m going to think you’re just an asshole who’s not worth listening to or taken seriously. — Pat M. (@Fitz_DC) October 26, 2026

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@EvanMGlass If I were looking for evidence that local politicians are obnoxious, arrogant, and patronizing, I would search no longer. This is a chef’s kiss of clueless entitlement. @EvanMGlass, your opponent could be the devil himself and I wouldn’t vote for you now. Make better choices. — David (@barakatthemoon) October 26, 2026

We left out all of the threats, of which there were plenty. Some people say their municipalities have ordinances against knocking on doors with a sign. But democracy is just too important for this Democrat to respect your private property.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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