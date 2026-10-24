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Reuters' Photo of the Week Is President Trump With Big Light-Up Googly Eyes

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Oct 24, 2026 7:00 PM
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Reuters' Photo of the Week Is President Trump With Big Light-Up Googly Eyes
Journalism meme

We'll have to search the archives for a collage of photos of President Barack Obama with his head framed in a halo of light. Heck, back in the days before AI, someone at Newsweek had to use Photoshop to put a rainbow halo over Obama's head for the cover shot.

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We don't see many press agency photos of President Donald Trump angled so that his head is framed in a halo, but Reuters photographer Evan Vucci's shot of spotlights reflected off of bulletproof glass, giving Trump light-up bug eyes, is Reuters' featured photo of the week.

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We don't think Reuters meant it as a compliment.

Vucci probably already has a Pulitzer lined up for this amazing photojournalism.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics DONALD TRUMP | MEDIA BIAS | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

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