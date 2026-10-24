Reuters' Photo of the Week Is President Trump With Big Light-Up Googly Eyes

We'll have to search the archives for a collage of photos of President Barack Obama with his head framed in a halo of light. Heck, back in the days before AI, someone at Newsweek had to use Photoshop to put a rainbow halo over Obama's head for the cover shot.

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We don't see many press agency photos of President Donald Trump angled so that his head is framed in a halo, but Reuters photographer Evan Vucci's shot of spotlights reflected off of bulletproof glass, giving Trump light-up bug eyes, is Reuters' featured photo of the week.

Lights are reflected off a bulletproof screen as President Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Greenville, North Carolina. More photos of the week: https://t.co/gyGncIWHsz 📷 Evan Vucci https://t.co/sDsG19lps7 — Reuters Pictures (@reuterspictures) October 22, 2026

@reuterspictures This is not a reflection. He can just do that — Benji (@benjiunofficial) October 23, 2026

@reuterspictures POTUS45-47 activated! — Marie Mingus (@Hyem12) October 23, 2026

@reuterspictures Wow. Super cool! — ConservativeYogini (@BidenEndedOil) October 24, 2026

@reuterspictures Unfathomably based — boostislife420 (@boostislife420) October 23, 2026

@reuterspictures https://t.co/lpuCH7FiCb — Alexander the North (@AlexanderTheNo7) October 23, 2026

@reuterspictures Trump is the prophecy — billiamz 🇺🇸 (@billiamz15) October 23, 2026

OK, but this just makes him look cooler. What are you guys doing? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 24, 2026

@redsteeze The future’s so bright he’s gotta wear shades. — Chris McKeever 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@TheRealMcKeever) October 24, 2026

@redsteeze Sometimes a cool picture is just a cool picture... --Shannon — Vermin (@vermin843) October 24, 2026

@reuterspictures He’s ascending. I don’t know what the level above arch patriot is, but Trump is reaching it in this photo. — Ryan Redd (@redd97936) October 23, 2026

We don't think Reuters meant it as a compliment.

@reuterspictures There would have been a public lynching of the photographer if they had done this to Barack Hussein — Monsignor Martinez (@MonsignorMrtnez) October 23, 2026

@reuterspictures Why does Trump need a bulletproof screen? — Version|6 (@my_compound) October 24, 2026

@reuterspictures Why does President Trump need a bulletproof screen? — SowellFood (@SowellFood) October 24, 2026

@reuterspictures I wonder why his Secret Service detail has him behind such a screen?! What possible reason could there be?! Oh wait. That’s right. He almost got aced on live TV right @reuterspictures. You absolute hacks. — Mark Lynch (@iammarklynch) October 24, 2026

Vucci probably already has a Pulitzer lined up for this amazing photojournalism.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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