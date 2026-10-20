Abdul El-Sayed Says Everyone Should Have Equal Rights to a Musket Under the Second Amendment

This takes us back to the very early days of Twitchy, when Piers Morgan had a show on CNN and was schooled by Carol Roth on what was then called Twitter. "The 2nd amendment was devised with muskets in mind, not high-powered handguns & assault rifles. Fact," posted Morgan on December 3, 2012. Carol Roth replied, "It was devised 4 people 2b able 2 protect themselves w same type of weaponry used by those from whom they might need protection." "Where exactly does it say that in the Constitution - must have missed it?" Morgan replied. Then came in Roth with the kill-shot: "right next to the word 'muskets.'" That banger is still up:

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@piersmorgan right next to the word "muskets" — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) December 3, 2012

Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed has his message finely honed on the price of groceries and Medicare for All, which he uses to distract from concerns about his and his family's ties to the Muslim Brotherhood. However, he branched out a bit and decided to give his take on the Second Amendment, which mirrors Morgan's. Even conservative originalists have to admit that the Second Amendment was written with muskets in mind, right? In that case, El-Sayed says everyone should have a constitutional right to a musket.

Abdul El-Sayed on the Second Amendment: "When they promised the right to bear arms, they had muskets. So, yeah, everyone should have equal rights to a musket." https://t.co/Fu1EOJmrH2 — Bobby LaValley (@Bobby_LaVallley) October 20, 2026

Put down the mic and get thee a speaking trumpet to practice your freedom of speech — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) October 20, 2026

@Bobby_LaVallley This is such an overused, lame argument. It demonstrates the intellectual vacuousness of leftists. (Please note: I’m exercising my First Amendment right to free speech, but not on parchment paper using a quill pen.) — Lady L. North 💙❤️🏀 🏈 (@LadyLNorth) October 20, 2026

@Bobby_LaVallley By that logic free speech only applies to writing with a quill pen and can only be delivered by horse. Our rights do not change with technology. The right to keep and bear arms isn’t negotiable. — Chuckwagon (@chuckwgann) October 20, 2026

@Bobby_LaVallley This patent was filed in 1718. They were way beyond muskets by the time 2A was written. https://t.co/IChTmVDI7X — Ron Rule (@ronrule) October 20, 2026

@Bobby_LaVallley That’s an argument Antonin Scalia excoriated and called borderline sanctionable at the Supreme Court. Because it is retarded. — Federalist55 (@Federalist55) October 20, 2026

@Bobby_LaVallley He’s being glib and disingenuous on purpose. Commies want to take your right to bear arms so they can make you easier to control. — Leslie-Lou (@lalasugarloaf) October 20, 2026

@Bobby_LaVallley Just like in France and Europe, they want to get rid of your guns, so when the immigrants come, it’s easier to take over. It’s the same strategy over and over again — State & Silicon (@StateAndSilicon) October 20, 2026

@Bobby_LaVallley OK, then the government and violent criminals can only have muskets too. Deal — T. Gracchus 🇺🇸 (@Tiberius139) October 20, 2026

@Bobby_LaVallley El-Sayed misunderstands originalism. The constitution was written at a specific time and cultural context. But it speaks an idea meant to apply to future scenarios. Originalism seeks to understand that timeless, trans-cultural idea. — The Dove and Serpent (@ColumbaSerpens) October 20, 2026

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@Bobby_LaVallley @MAGAIncWarRoom But but but his buddies in Hamas and Muslim Brotherhood have access to weapons and we are supposed to give up ours? What a joke. — TexanGirl (@texangirl123) October 20, 2026

@Bobby_LaVallley @redsteeze The government should be limited to the function it had when the constitution was written. — Tony (@1st_12151791) October 20, 2026

@Bobby_LaVallley @redsteeze Technology changes, rights don’t. We will keep all of our guns. — Matt Nettleton (@mattnettleton) October 20, 2026

@Bobby_LaVallley Dawg this argument is so 2012 coded — Jankee (@jankin8tor) October 20, 2026

@Bobby_LaVallley There is nothing about muskets in the language. There is nothing about individual firearms for that matter. People in America used to own entire privateer ships full of cannons that the government would contract to hassle people like Abdul's slave trading Barbary Pirates. — ExtantBuffalo (@ExtantBuffalo) October 20, 2026

@Bobby_LaVallley That shrimp can come try and take what I have, in person. — JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) October 20, 2026

We're finding reasons not to vote for El-Sayed that we didn't have before. It's embarrassing that this is his take on the Second Amendment and originalism. Fortunately, since the First Amendment was drafted, we have social media on which to exercise our freedom of speech, so spread this video everywhere.

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Editor’s Note: The radical Left will stop at nothing to enact their extreme gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

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