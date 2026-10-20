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Abdul El-Sayed Says Everyone Should Have Equal Rights to a Musket Under the Second Amendment

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Oct 20, 2026 4:00 PM
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Abdul El-Sayed Says Everyone Should Have Equal Rights to a Musket Under the Second Amendment
AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool

This takes us back to the very early days of Twitchy, when Piers Morgan had a show on CNN and was schooled by Carol Roth on what was then called Twitter. "The 2nd amendment was devised with muskets in mind, not high-powered handguns & assault rifles. Fact," posted Morgan on December 3, 2012. Carol Roth replied, "It was devised 4 people 2b able 2 protect themselves w same type of weaponry used by those from whom they might need protection." "Where exactly does it say that in the Constitution - must have missed it?" Morgan replied. Then came in Roth with the kill-shot: "right next to the word 'muskets.'" That banger is still up:

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Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed has his message finely honed on the price of groceries and Medicare for All, which he uses to distract from concerns about his and his family's ties to the Muslim Brotherhood. However, he branched out a bit and decided to give his take on the Second Amendment, which mirrors Morgan's. Even conservative originalists have to admit that the Second Amendment was written with muskets in mind, right? In that case, El-Sayed says everyone should have a constitutional right to a musket.

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We're finding reasons not to vote for El-Sayed that we didn't have before. It's embarrassing that this is his take on the Second Amendment and originalism. Fortunately, since the First Amendment was drafted, we have social media on which to exercise our freedom of speech, so spread this video everywhere.

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Editor’s Note: The radical Left will stop at nothing to enact their extreme gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

Help us continue to report on and expose the Democrats’ gun-grabbing schemes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | GUN RIGHTS | SECOND AMENDMENT

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