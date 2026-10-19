Rep. Mark Pocan Says ‘We’ Banned Overdraft Fees but Trump Brought Them Back

We're assuming that when Rep. Mark Pocan (He/Him/His) claims that "we" banned overdraft fees, he's talking about Congressional Democrats. He's also claiming that President Donald Trump somehow brought them back. That would be a pretty good trick by Trump if legislation actually banning overdraft fees had ever passed. According to Grok and a proposed Community Note, overdraft fees were never "banned" under the Biden administration. It was a Consumer Financial Protection Bureau rule capping fees that never went into effect.

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@RepMarkPocan @grok did @repmarkpocan “ban overdraft fees and Donald Trump brought them back?” — Thistle PNW (@PNWthistle) October 18, 2026

@PNWthistle @RepMarkPocan No. The Biden CFPB finalized a Dec 2024 rule capping overdraft fees at $5 for large banks (over $10B assets), set for Oct 2025. It was not a ban and never took effect. Congress repealed it via CRA (S.J.Res. 18); Trump signed the repeal in May 2025. Fees were never banned. — Grok (@grok) October 18, 2026

@RepMarkPocan No you didn’t. People other than you can read CFBP rulings. — Mark (@UncoverFacts) October 19, 2026

@RepMarkPocan That's not quite the truth now is it. — Buddy Revell (@BuddyRevel17394) October 18, 2026

@RepMarkPocan No, you didn’t. — Earle (@ceyounger99) October 19, 2026

@RepMarkPocan Congress never passed any such law. — UKBourbonMan 🇺🇸 (@UKBourbonMan) October 18, 2026

@RepMarkPocan So you didn’t actually ban them — Daniel (@DailyLibber) October 19, 2026

@RepMarkPocan No law has passed Congress banning overdraft fees you lying fuck. — Chairman Gi (@realgarrisong) October 19, 2026

@RepMarkPocan How do I know how you're lying? The President can't undo a law that Congress has passed. And, sure enough, no law has ever passed the US Congress banning overdraft fees. — Tracy Baker (@tracylbaker) October 18, 2026

@RepMarkPocan What bill was that? — Jyl Ferris (@JylFerris) October 19, 2026

@RepMarkPocan I work for a bank. Started in customer service. An overdraft is a loan. If you don’t have money in your account, the bank is under no obligation to extend you that loan. — Greg Webb (@Gweb43) October 19, 2026

@RepMarkPocan Overdraft fees are a choice. Make the right choice. — Wes Witt (@justme6696) October 19, 2026

@RepMarkPocan Paying overdraft fees is a choice, and I don't pay them. Why? Because I'm a responsible adult and don't overdraft my account. — 🌵🌵🌵 (@DesertByrda) October 19, 2026

@RepMarkPocan You do understand that if overdraft fees are banned most of the people who use overdraft will just have the transaction declined, right? — john egan (@cokeandnic) October 19, 2026

@RepMarkPocan Let my voters write bad checks, says the lefty Congressman with pronouns in his bio — Tommy T (@tommyturnerAZ) October 18, 2026

@RepMarkPocan Government shouldn’t be interfering in business matters. — Tim (@Malleus_Dei_73) October 19, 2026

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@RepMarkPocan A politician who doesn’t fear overspending. Imagine that. — Mike (@daddymike9636) October 19, 2026

OK, so you didn't ban overdraft fees; you capped them. Except you never passed legislation capping them. But Trump supposedly brought back something that never went away. And what business is it of the government, anyway?

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