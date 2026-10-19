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Rep. Mark Pocan Says ‘We’ Banned Overdraft Fees but Trump Brought Them Back

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Oct 19, 2026 9:00 PM
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Rep. Mark Pocan Says ‘We’ Banned Overdraft Fees but Trump Brought Them Back
Twitchy/Meme

We're assuming that when Rep. Mark Pocan (He/Him/His) claims that "we" banned overdraft fees, he's talking about Congressional Democrats. He's also claiming that President Donald Trump somehow brought them back. That would be a pretty good trick by Trump if legislation actually banning overdraft fees had ever passed. According to Grok and a proposed Community Note, overdraft fees were never "banned" under the Biden administration. It was a Consumer Financial Protection Bureau rule capping fees that never went into effect.

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OK, so you didn't ban overdraft fees; you capped them. Except you never passed legislation capping them. But Trump supposedly brought back something that never went away. And what business is it of the government, anyway?

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News Topics CONGRESS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | DONALD TRUMP | ECONOMY | JOE BIDEN

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