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NAACP, City Council Get Involved in Trying to Influence Takedown of ‘Painful’ Halloween Display

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Oct 19, 2026 7:00 PM
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NAACP, City Council Get Involved in Trying to Influence Takedown of ‘Painful’ Halloween Display
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As Twitchy has reported, Rep. Ayanna Pressley and The Squad have made lynchings a thing again, with members of Congress signing onto a letter urging the federal government "to address these widespread modern-day lynchings and put a stop to this racial terror." Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez clarified that "widespread" meant 10 but did not clarify that they'd all been investigated and nine were determined suicides, while three black men were arrested in connection with the tenth, accused of staging the lynching to cover for a drug dispute that went bad.

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Among this outbreak of racial terror, somewhere in the Philadelphia suburbs, a homeowner was approached by the borough inspector over his Halloween display, which features figures in black bags hanging from the trees, but the inspector was unsuccessful in getting the homeowner to take the display down. The Bucks County NAACP has gotten involved as well, saying that the display "is connected to a painful history," which would "hopefully be enough to help the homeowner make a voluntary action to change it."

NBC 10 reports:

A Halloween display outside a home in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, is drawing backlash from some residents and the local NAACP, which says the decorations evoke America's painful history of racial violence.

The display, outside a home in Bristol Borough, features what appear to be bodies wrapped in black bags hanging from a tree.

While the homeowner considers the decorations part of a spooky Halloween setup, others say the imagery is deeply troubling.

"I'm just looking at it and I'm just thinking to him, like, 'do you not see what's wrong with this?'" Bristol Borough resident Roshea Newkirk said.

NBC10 also spoke with the homeowner off camera. He said he purchased the decorations as a kit online and never intended to offend anyone.

Not everyone in the neighborhood finds the display offensive.

"At first I looked at it, and it's a little bit different. Like, but then I'm looking, it's Halloween. My house is scary. My house is always scary. It's always set up scary. Same thing. Dead bodies laying around, skeletons. It's Halloween," Bristol Borough resident Mike Wade said.

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This reminds us of recent reports of universities sending out costume guidelines for Halloween to ensure no one is offended by racism or cultural appropriation. 

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As we reported, the borough manager visited the homeowner to try to convince him to remove the display, but there was no ordinance banning Halloween decorations that triggered the easily offended.

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News Topics ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ | AYANNA PRESSLEY | PENNSYLVANIA

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