CBS News: FlyDubai Copilot Was a Misogynist Steeped in the Manosphere

This editor published a VIP post in September about a psychotherapist giving parents advice on how to protect boys from the "manosphere." We noted that nowhere in its story did Newsweek make any attempt to define what exactly the manosphere is. The closest Newsweek came was saying it was "content that often frames women, relationships and masculinity in rigid, transactional terms that are in opposition to feminist ideals." So who makes up the manosphere? Just this spring, California's first partner, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, said that her sons like to follow sports figures on YouTube, but that leads them into darker areas of social media, where they're met with "alt-right, extreme, Jordan Peterson-type" content that teaches them hate, racism, and misogyny.

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Remember that recent altercation between the pilot and copilot on a commercial airliner going from Dubai to Tel Aviv? The one where the Muslim copilot stabbed the pilot in an attempt to hijack and possibly crash the plane full of Jewish passengers. CBS News has done some digging and found that the Muslim pilot had a history of sharing misogynistic remarks on social media using the rhetoric of the manosphere.

The FlyDubai co-pilot whose alleged violent attempt to crash a flight to Israel last week and kill everyone onboard has a history of writing and sharing misogynistic remarks on social media using the rhetoric of the so-called manosphere, CBS News has found. https://t.co/Zwe7sWlCGy — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 8, 2026

Those of you blamed his actions on radical Islam instead of misogyny should be ashamed of yourselves. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🇮🇷🇨🇺Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) October 8, 2026

Tucker Reals reports for CBS News:

The FlyDubai co-pilot whose alleged violent attempt to crash a flight to Israel last week and kill everyone onboard has a history of writing and sharing misogynistic remarks on social media using the rhetoric of the so-called manosphere, CBS News has found. Many posts written and shared by Hamam al Hamami on an X account that has since been deleted used derogatory language about women espoused by misogynistic online influencers. Some of his posts included violent rhetoric. In one, he threatened to "stamp on your head, wipe the floor with you, make you an example to others, and then release you." It is not clear if he was speaking about one person in particular, or referring to women in general. … The co-pilot's posts on X, which were made between November 2021 and late October 2022, paint a picture of a man who, at least during that period, had a very skewed view of women and a low opinion of men who, in his words, "grovel" to them. "No matter how much you grovel or 'lick their feet,' you can forget about ever being with them; you chose the cheap, easy route to approach the opposite sex instead of elevating your own value as a man," he said in one post, which CBS News found an archived version of online. The posts were written in Arabic. The Financial Times reported Wednesday that it discovered some 3,000 misogynistic messages posted or shared by al Hamami as part of an investigation, including him calling women "rotten meat."

An Islamist terrorist who used derogatory language about women?

@CBSNews The Islamosphere is ever so slightly misogynistic too, you absolute freaking rubes. — Rusty (@Rusty_Weiss) October 8, 2026

@CBSNews A lot of people say the worst thing about this foiled terrorist attack is the misogyny. I disagree... https://t.co/X3FSYwVMnY — Joel Schamber (@JoelSchamber) October 8, 2026

@CBSNews Lol manosphere He's an Islamic terrorist. You know it. He knows it. Everyone knows it. — Mark Elevate (@mark_elevate) October 8, 2026

@CBSNews You mean the Islamic terrorist wasn't a feminist? 😲 😲 Come on now. You're talking about people who practice honor killings against women. Don't play dumb. — EllyKayUSA (@EllyKayUSA) October 8, 2026

@CBSNews Since Islam and misogyny has no daylight between them, how is this a phenomenon? — Eric Rocketman 🚀🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Keck553) October 8, 2026

@CBSNews You mean the Islamosphere. — RangerSyl (@RangerSyl) October 8, 2026

@CBSNews You can just say he values Sharia. You don't have to drag other men into it. — blakmac (@blakmaclives) October 8, 2026

@CBSNews Ha! Now we have definitive proof he isn't a Muslim radical, because everyone knows they would never stoop to misogyny! — God's Whale Facts Decider Cow (@inane_gimmick) October 8, 2026

@CBSNews Shocked to discover an Islamist terrorist doesn't believe in women's rights. — Tyrone Slothrop🇮🇱 (@JLimebrook) October 8, 2026

@CBSNews I doubt that his misogyny was the reason he wanted to crash the plane and kill a bunch of Jews. — Bob Kain (@NBBear2) October 8, 2026

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@CBSNews So he was going to crash the plane in a way that only killed women? Seriously you really are clowns. — Darren Hintze (@DarrenHintze) October 8, 2026

@CBSNews Are we calling Islam “the manosphere” now? Hard to keep up with the euphemism treadmill these days. — H. Beauregard (@MssrBeauregard) October 8, 2026

@CBSNews Yes 99% of Muslims are mysoginists — Shawn🇺🇸 (@big_killa_) October 8, 2026

@CBSNews Absolutely abominable headline. He is a Muslim terrorist. — Dallas Fitzer (@fitzerDallas) October 8, 2026

@CBSNews @CBSNews Are you just learning this now? The total body covering, culture of rape, wife-beating and "honor killing" didn't tip you off? — Snake Eyes (@eyes_snake32436) October 8, 2026

According to CBS News, he learned it all by listening to Andrew Tate.

@CBSNews Really? How about his radical Islamist and antisemitic views that got him fired from Oman Air? Could you be more intentionally dishonest? — Clint Howard (@ClintHoward5) October 8, 2026

@CBSNews so when he was fired from another airline for extremist beliefs...they were, like, "women should be in the kitchen"? — First Responder (@jonfw2) October 8, 2026

@CBSNews CBS goes to work each day trying to link terrible events to the wicked white guys — AW Jones (@AWJones8th) October 8, 2026

A Muslim terrorist "in opposition to feminist ideals" … obviously he was radicalized by Western white male podcasters.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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