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CBS News: FlyDubai Copilot Was a Misogynist Steeped in the Manosphere

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Oct 08, 2026 10:00 PM
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CBS News: FlyDubai Copilot Was a Misogynist Steeped in the Manosphere
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This editor published a VIP post in September about a psychotherapist giving parents advice on how to protect boys from the "manosphere." We noted that nowhere in its story did Newsweek make any attempt to define what exactly the manosphere is. The closest Newsweek came was saying it was "content that often frames women, relationships and masculinity in rigid, transactional terms that are in opposition to feminist ideals." So who makes up the manosphere? Just this spring, California's first partner, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, said that her sons like to follow sports figures on YouTube, but that leads them into darker areas of social media, where they're met with "alt-right, extreme, Jordan Peterson-type" content that teaches them hate, racism, and misogyny.

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Remember that recent altercation between the pilot and copilot on a commercial airliner going from Dubai to Tel Aviv? The one where the Muslim copilot stabbed the pilot in an attempt to hijack and possibly crash the plane full of Jewish passengers. CBS News has done some digging and found that the Muslim pilot had a history of sharing misogynistic remarks on social media using the rhetoric of the manosphere.

Tucker Reals reports for CBS News:

The FlyDubai co-pilot whose alleged violent attempt to crash a flight to Israel last week and kill everyone onboard has a history of writing and sharing misogynistic remarks on social media using the rhetoric of the so-called manosphere, CBS News has found.

Many posts written and shared by Hamam al Hamami on an X account that has since been deleted used derogatory language about women espoused by misogynistic online influencers. Some of his posts included violent rhetoric. In one, he threatened to "stamp on your head, wipe the floor with you, make you an example to others, and then release you." It is not clear if he was speaking about one person in particular, or referring to women in general.

The co-pilot's posts on X, which were made between November 2021 and late October 2022, paint a picture of a man who, at least during that period, had a very skewed view of women and a low opinion of men who, in his words, "grovel" to them.

"No matter how much you grovel or 'lick their feet,' you can forget about ever being with them; you chose the cheap, easy route to approach the opposite sex instead of elevating your own value as a man," he said in one post, which CBS News found an archived version of online. The posts were written in Arabic.

The Financial Times reported Wednesday that it discovered some 3,000 misogynistic messages posted or shared by al Hamami as part of an investigation, including him calling women "rotten meat."

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An Islamist terrorist who used derogatory language about women?

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According to CBS News, he learned it all by listening to Andrew Tate.

A Muslim terrorist "in opposition to feminist ideals" … obviously he was radicalized by Western white male podcasters.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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News Topics CBS NEWS | ISLAM | ISLAMIC TERRORISM | TERRORISM

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