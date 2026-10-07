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The Media Asks Trump If the Plague in Russia Is a Bioweapon (We Can Ask That Now?)

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Oct 07, 2026 6:00 PM
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The Media Asks Trump If the Plague in Russia Is a Bioweapon (We Can Ask That Now?)
Twitchy

Remember when the media collectively decided that calling COVID-19 the Wuhan Flu was racist, even though that's exactly what they'd been calling it in their headlines and stories for weeks? It was obvious the only reason they decided it was racist was that President Donald Trump was calling it the Wuhan Flu or the China Flu. Remember, too, when suggesting that COVID-19 was developed in a lab would get you suspended from Twitter 1.0?

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Now there's a new scare out there — there's been a fatality from the pneumonic plague in Russia:

President Donald Trump was asked if the United States believes that this plague might be a bioweapon. Here's CBS News' Kathryn Watson:

"… control."

It took The Washington Post 18 months, but they eventually went back and edited their piece about Sen. Tom Cotton spreading a "debunked conspiracy theory" about the COVID virus having escaped from a lab.

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China has never been held accountable for its release of the coronavirus from the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Come to think of it, Anthony Fauci has never been held accountable for funding gain-of-function research in China. Congress tried asking him about it, but he pleaded the Fifth 111 times.

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The Daily Mail hasn't been cowed:

***

Editor’s Note: Here at Twitchy, we’ve been dealing with real government suppression of free speech for YEARS. Despite the threats and consequences, we refuse to go silent and remain committed to delivering the truth.

Help us fight back against government censorship by joining Twitchy VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics COVID-19 | DONALD TRUMP | RUSSIA | TOM COTTON | ANTHONY FAUCI

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