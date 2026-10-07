The Media Asks Trump If the Plague in Russia Is a Bioweapon (We Can Ask That Now?)

Remember when the media collectively decided that calling COVID-19 the Wuhan Flu was racist, even though that's exactly what they'd been calling it in their headlines and stories for weeks? It was obvious the only reason they decided it was racist was that President Donald Trump was calling it the Wuhan Flu or the China Flu. Remember, too, when suggesting that COVID-19 was developed in a lab would get you suspended from Twitter 1.0?

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Now there's a new scare out there — there's been a fatality from the pneumonic plague in Russia:

The U.S. State Department says that it’s monitoring reports of a fatal case of suspected pneumonic plague near southeastern Siberia, in coordination with the CDC. Here’s what we know about the pneumonic plague, how it spreads and how dangerous it is. https://t.co/Ofm2v4tpqQ — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 6, 2026

President Donald Trump was asked if the United States believes that this plague might be a bioweapon. Here's CBS News' Kathryn Watson:

Q: Is the plague in Russia a bioweapon? TRUMP: "Well we don't think so. We're going to find out soon enough, but we don't think so" "And if you listen to them, it's under control. You know. People have said that before about other things." "They're saying it's very much under control" — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) October 7, 2026

"… control."

Is it safe to ask such questions now? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 7, 2026

Tom Cotton is absolutely rolling. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 7, 2026

It took The Washington Post 18 months, but they eventually went back and edited their piece about Sen. Tom Cotton spreading a "debunked conspiracy theory" about the COVID virus having escaped from a lab.

@kathrynw5 He doesn’t want to be labeled a racist against Russians by blaming that. Your rules. — Jim Muessig (@JimMuessig) October 7, 2026

@kathrynw5 Is it racist to call it Russian? — Matt Bennett (@matt_bennett) October 7, 2026

@kathrynw5 This is xenophobic and racist. The plague is from soup. — HappyFace (@happface227) October 7, 2026

@kathrynw5 Luckily, since Russians are white, unlike the Chinese, we can ask this question. — Satanás (@smejk70030) October 7, 2026

@kathrynw5 We couldn’t ask these questions during COVID about China but it’s cool to ask about Russia? https://t.co/lRumYGDliX — 🛡️Crypto Bruh (@CryptoCardguy) October 7, 2026

@kathrynw5 I’m old enough to remember when asking a question like that about COVID got you cancelled. — Arnold Kalti (@Kal92858Kalti) October 7, 2026

@kathrynw5 Are we racist for asking if this was bioterrorism related? You know a lab leak? — Jeremy (@GhostJStone) October 7, 2026

@redsteeze Nancy Pelosi is heading to Russiatown right now to encourage people to go to Borscht restaurants to fight xenophobia. — DeadYup (@DeadYup1) October 7, 2026

China has never been held accountable for its release of the coronavirus from the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Come to think of it, Anthony Fauci has never been held accountable for funding gain-of-function research in China. Congress tried asking him about it, but he pleaded the Fifth 111 times.

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The Daily Mail hasn't been cowed:

Why experts fear Russia may secretly be working on a new variant of the BLACK DEATH, as high-flying young scientist who worked at Siberian 'anti-plague' institute mysteriously dies after 'lab accident' https://t.co/mNn1uhCxs3 — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) October 6, 2026

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