Cam Edwards of Twitchy sister-site Bearing Arms brings us some news we know we’d never had heard if he hadn’t flagged it on Twitter. WIS News reports that a 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly firing shots from a vehicle near the gathering of a local organization for women in South Carolina who were holding signs on the side of the road in support of President Trump.

23-year old arrested for shooting at Trump supporters on a highway overpass in South Carolina Monday night. Why do I get the feeling the national media is going to yawn and call this a local news story unworthy of their attention? https://t.co/qf6RE7fiDa — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) August 25, 2020

WIS-TV reports:

Officers say several people from the group told them three males “drove by more than once, making derogatory remarks and yelling obscenities at them from their vehicle.” The victims said as the vehicle turned from Sutton Rd on to the ramp to northbound I-77, the driver of the vehicle kept yelling, then put his arm out the window while holding what appeared to be a handgun. They heard several shots being fired as the vehicle proceeded northbound on the interstate.

Marquise Damarius Asomani of Charlotte was taken into custody and charged with six counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and one count each of unlawful carrying of a pistol, pointing and presenting firearms at a person and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

They need to be really careful who they pull that crap on here in SC, there are lots of CW permit holders in this state — 🇺🇸Proud Mimi of Two🇺🇸 (@christinam9093) August 25, 2020

National media won’t touch this — Leans Right (@DeezChapman) August 25, 2020

Because you know the MSM better than they know themselves. — John W (@txradioguy) August 25, 2020

