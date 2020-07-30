As Twitchy reported earlier Thursday, Dr. Anthony Fauci told ABC News, “If you have goggles or an eye shield, you should use it.” Now, along with goggles, it’s recommended by Dr. Deborah Birx that you wear a face shield as well as your mask … so to be a safe as possible, you should wear a mask, goggles, and a face shield — this coming from the people who initially told us not to wear masks.

Can you imagine the new strain of Karen that will start harassing people who aren’t wearing face shields in public?

