As Twitchy reported earlier Thursday, Dr. Anthony Fauci told ABC News, “If you have goggles or an eye shield, you should use it.” Now, along with goggles, it’s recommended by Dr. Deborah Birx that you wear a face shield as well as your mask … so to be a safe as possible, you should wear a mask, goggles, and a face shield — this coming from the people who initially told us not to wear masks.

Birx recommends face shields in addition to masks to combat coronavirus https://t.co/EbN0pM8zgS pic.twitter.com/TLIxaTJip8 — The Hill (@thehill) July 30, 2020

Can you imagine the new strain of Karen that will start harassing people who aren’t wearing face shields in public?

These people are going to have us in hazmat suits by next week. Enough already. — donna ahart (@dahart66) July 30, 2020

Yeah, that’s…. not happening. — Lady L. North (@LadyLNorth) July 30, 2020

F that. — Ex-GOP Greg (@Flying59Vette) July 30, 2020

Did they just buy stock in companies that make face shields? — PeopleSuck (@sht_storm) July 30, 2020

I reject the "new normal", there is normal and there is abnormal. That's it. — Patrick Johnson 🇺🇸 (@ChickenSith) July 30, 2020

Guess I’ll have to run out to my local face shield store now. I’m sure there’s one just around the corner. — epcpotown (@epcpotown) July 30, 2020

Just wait for all the ads to magically appear. — April (@AprlShwrMayFlwr) July 30, 2020

Those preaching don’t follow their own recommendations. pic.twitter.com/hZhJnvimVD — Debbie 🇺🇸✝️ (@DebbieC77921966) July 30, 2020

Why don't we just wear body armor lol — Giants (@2020NYGIANTS) July 30, 2020

This is like….. what we already do at my hospital…… if you’re anesthesia and intubating a patient 😳 — Andrea (@annihilationed) July 30, 2020

Listen to the experts because science! pic.twitter.com/vuaKTZogGe — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) July 30, 2020

Here's a recommendation; how about a Great Awakening Coronavirus Briefing in which ALL lies are exposed at one time. Nursing Home Deaths, tainted Tests that always come back positive, hospital admissions with broken legs being classed as Covid cases, etc — SilencedVirginian (@vals1955Nomad) July 30, 2020

Endorsed.

Space suits next. — Miracle Ninja —OoO— (@MiracleNinja777) July 30, 2020

Or scuba gear and oxygen tanks! — THE WAT LADY (@JesusChica1991) July 30, 2020

A complete bubble, like the one government officials live in, is probably best. — Tom (@tweets4tom) July 30, 2020

Bite me — Bleu cheese on wings (@knowitallmom) July 30, 2020

In other words, masks don’t work — whalegeek🇺🇸 (@thewalkingdeb5) July 30, 2020

This has officially turned into a joke — Gary Sethi #neverforget1984 BLM (@Gary_Sethi) July 30, 2020

How about adding a wig? — Cheryl Elaine (@GrammaHaHa) July 30, 2020

How ‘bout mandating diving helmets? Only until November 4th, of course, — Bob Mack (@CrockettLives) July 30, 2020

How about no rioting? — AMERICA, No Body Needs To Die! (@GMT08002) July 30, 2020

Yeahhhh…that’s gonna be a hard no from me. — 🇺🇸 Crispyy Juless 🇺🇸 (@CrispyyJuless) July 30, 2020

Will. Not. Comply. — they call me Frrrrrrrrrrank (@sofakinged) July 30, 2020

Goggles, masks and face shields are necessary for a virus so deadly most need be tested to even know they have it, got it — commonsensical (@filterfreeme2) July 30, 2020

You know what, just go ahead and recommend gas masks already. Jesus. — 3-5 broken patellas (@bamboozledchew) July 30, 2020

what’s next for a virus with a 99.6% recovery rate? pic.twitter.com/FAUBPGP0nW — unnoan (@unnoan1) July 30, 2020

How about we stop living in fear? Some of you are so afraid of dying you've forgotten how to live. — Chuck Vipperman (@ChuckVipperman) July 30, 2020

And just to round things off, a flashback to earlier today:

So why can't we go to church in California? Huh? pic.twitter.com/oRGISIEpZ2 — I Hate The Media 🇺🇸 (@ihatethemedia) July 30, 2020

