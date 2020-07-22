This headline’s really in the form of a question because it has to do with interpreting Joe Biden when he’s speaking without notes or a teleprompter. He’s obviously upset that President Trump blames China for the coronavirus turning into a pandemic, but is some of that concern for China because Americans can’t distinguish between South Korea and China? Apparently it’s all just “Asia.”

Apologies in advance that the video doesn’t go into Biden’s plan to take over the nation’s coronavirus response next January.

Trending

The guy who called Barack Obama “clean” and “articulate”? Probably not.

He’s been busy lately going off-script.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AsiaBeijingChinacoronavirusDonald TrumpJoe BidenSouth Korea