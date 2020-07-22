This headline’s really in the form of a question because it has to do with interpreting Joe Biden when he’s speaking without notes or a teleprompter. He’s obviously upset that President Trump blames China for the coronavirus turning into a pandemic, but is some of that concern for China because Americans can’t distinguish between South Korea and China? Apparently it’s all just “Asia.”

Apologies in advance that the video doesn’t go into Biden’s plan to take over the nation’s coronavirus response next January.

Biden says Trump is wrong to hold China accountable for coronavirus because Americans can’t distinguish “between a South Korean and someone from Beijing.” The patronizing view of voters aside, not sure what that has to do with the CCP, or anything. pic.twitter.com/hWUbIRK910 — Vince Coglianese (@VinceCoglianese) July 22, 2020

Their agreeable smiles faded with that line. Did you notice? — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) July 22, 2020

He seems to only open his mouth to change feet🤡🤡 — Amber.K. (@AmberX994874) July 23, 2020

What does this even mean, @JoeBiden? — joaniechin (@joanie_ues) July 22, 2020

Is he saying all Asians look alike? What? — GB (@GBtablereads) July 23, 2020

Kind of hard to ignore the obvious with this statement — WA girl 4 Trump (@jess7719) July 23, 2020

Does Biden realize what he’s saying here is actually racist? — KK Berd 🇺🇸 (@keny_berd) July 23, 2020

The guy who called Barack Obama “clean” and “articulate”? Probably not.

Wouldn't be the first time — Pygmalion (@PygmalionXXVIII) July 23, 2020

I bet the people of South Korea know the difference🤔 — Mark IT (@MarkCor28) July 22, 2020

Umm.. Biden seems to forget that there are American citizens who are originally from South Korea. I guarantee you they know the difference. — CeeCee (@the_exception) July 23, 2020

Both Koreans and Chinese would be highly offended at that (and not shy about it) — Woodrow Wilson (@WoodrowPWilson) July 23, 2020

I am from Europe and I can tell between Korean, Vietnamese, Hun Chinese, southern Chinese, Cambodian. This is sad on few levels. — Bobstar (@bobstar_m) July 23, 2020

This Asian can tell the difference: pic.twitter.com/xITUvMeqWr — Kristina Wong 🇺🇸 (@kristina_wong) July 23, 2020

Biden translation: I can’t tell the difference between Chinese and Korean because I’m a racist degenerate, therefore everyone else must be also. The more this guy talks the deeper the hole he digs. — Texas cares too much to vote blue (@texas_much) July 23, 2020

I guess he's trying to insinuate that Americans will start going around and assaulting/abusing Korean-Americans if we mention China as the source? Uh no, we'll hold the Chinese government responsible. Democrats sure do like to bring up racial division a lot … — John Q. Spartan (@JohnQSpartan) July 23, 2020

Add it to the highlight reel — Quenton Phillips (@SanGringoCorp) July 23, 2020

It boggles the mind the pass they give this guy — JaniceGN (@Janice11nj) July 23, 2020

What a National Treasure — Luay Ailabouni (@LuayAilabouni) July 23, 2020

Why is Biden always shouting like some angry drunk old uncle at a family reunion? — Irene (@MyCoffeeAndWine) July 23, 2020

Trump might not be liked – but poor Joe is a disaster. — Bill Bodnar (@BillBodnarJr) July 23, 2020

Good lord, another stupid statement by Biden. Unreal. — Writer, CR HIATT⭐⭐⭐ (@CR_HIATT) July 23, 2020

He’s been busy lately going off-script.

