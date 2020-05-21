We really hate the term and even the idea of social media “influencers,” but Parkland shooting survivor and March for Our Lives co-founder Cameron Kasky has a plan to elect Joe Biden this November: He’s going to tweet Biden’s name every day from now until election night to get Biden elected. Let’s check in and see how things are going.

It’s not working on us so far, but it’ll be hilarious when Biden starts replying “What?” every day until November.

Kasky might as well be doing Biden’s social media for him; it’s about as inspiring.

