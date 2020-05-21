We really hate the term and even the idea of social media “influencers,” but Parkland shooting survivor and March for Our Lives co-founder Cameron Kasky has a plan to elect Joe Biden this November: He’s going to tweet Biden’s name every day from now until election night to get Biden elected. Let’s check in and see how things are going.

(THREAD) Tweeting the name "Joe Biden" every single day until election night to get him elected. — Cam Kasky (@cameron_kasky) May 18, 2020

DAY ONE: Joe Biden — Cam Kasky (@cameron_kasky) May 18, 2020

DAY TWO: Joe Biden — Cam Kasky (@cameron_kasky) May 19, 2020

DAY THREE: Joe Biden — Cam Kasky (@cameron_kasky) May 20, 2020

DAY FOUR: Joe Biden — Cam Kasky (@cameron_kasky) May 21, 2020

It’s not working on us so far, but it’ll be hilarious when Biden starts replying “What?” every day until November.

He’s already forgotten the first three days Cam. — Jordan (@JordanKaufman) May 21, 2020

Joe doesn't remember yesterday — New Quds Revered Leader (@CoachV79) May 21, 2020

DAY FOUR: The kids loved to jump in the pool and rub the hair on my legs. I like kids sitting on my lap. — Cindy 💜🇺🇸💜 (@PitBullGirl0622) May 21, 2020

DAY FOUR: Tara Reade — Vic Mazaloo (@VMazaloo) May 21, 2020

You woke the rooster this time, ya turkey-brained hound dog — Joe Biden Insult Bot (@BidenInsultBot) May 21, 2020

DAY FIVE: You know, the thing — Pandemic Jake (@Swogalicious) May 21, 2020

This isn't how people get elected. — Shawn Bird 🇺🇸 (@ShawnTheRuiner) May 21, 2020

I am under the impression you are an independent thinker – how do you square Biden’s obvious decline with the current political situation? Still support? — Jordan (@Pragmanic0) May 21, 2020

Vibrant Joe Biden will come charging out of the basement and take control of this election. Just watch. 🙄 — Tim (@timothyjamessos) May 21, 2020

Well this is gonna go on for awhile… At least there will be 2024 — I hate this Bird App (@ChrisNunez73) May 21, 2020

This poor kid is gonna end up like the account that tweets how many days is been since the @MapleLeafs last won the Stanley Cup… Day 19,379: Joe Biden — Tommy Oh (@tommyro1982) May 21, 2020

Tweeting the name "Joe Biden" every single day until Joe completes two entire sentences in a row without losing his original thought. Joe Biden. — politically_matt (@MattPolitically) May 19, 2020

You’re already doing more campaigning than him — Ajathag (@Ajathag) May 18, 2020

This is just sad — Tyler J. Melvin (@tylmel) May 19, 2020

Boy, if that doesn't flip Wisconsin, nothing will ! — mayurwrites (@freentglty) May 19, 2020

Actually not a bad idea. There's a very good chance he'll forget he's running. — Jay Besser (@bessertkj) May 20, 2020

Biden does the same just to remember his name. — Heretical1 (@Heretical18) May 19, 2020

Maybe it will help Joe remember who he is. — Pamela Murphey (@pmurphey47) May 19, 2020

Lol this is peak enthusiasm for Biden. — Jerry 🌹 (@MerryJaines) May 19, 2020

I'm saving this post untill election night so I can have a good laugh — I hate this Bird App (@ChrisNunez73) May 21, 2020

this wins for seriously lame tweeting — Eos (@BirdsOfAlex) May 21, 2020

If you're not standing in front of the bathroom mirror in the dark, this will not work. — Long Nuts (@long_nuts) May 19, 2020

Stunning and brave, thank you for your service Cameron. — Robby Marchesiello (@_robbym) May 19, 2020

Are you sure he knows he is running? — D'Arcy (@bigdaddyenergy) May 19, 2020

This will not age well — Gershon🗽🇺🇸 (@GershonTheGreat) May 21, 2020

Kasky might as well be doing Biden’s social media for him; it’s about as inspiring.

