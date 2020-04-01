We never know what’s going to come out of David Axelrod’s mouth — sometimes he surprises us with some unexpected insight. And then there’s the David Axelrod who tweets stuff like this:

Apparently news directors have had their fill of @realDonaldTrump rallies posing as COVID-19 briefings. Only Fox News is carrying right now. — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) April 1, 2020

Andrew Bates, director of rapid response for the Biden campaign, followed up with this zinger:

Haha imagine working for Biden after the last two weeks and tweeting this https://t.co/nebxWlpMTv — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) April 2, 2020

On TV taking questions for an hour every day, where is Joe hiding?!? — Johnny P (@Johnny__P9) April 1, 2020

In the basement. — Its a dogs life 🐶🐾 Text TRUMP to 88022 (@seniordogzrule) April 1, 2020

He's in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the @WhiteHouse alongside our military leaders and Coronavirus Task Force members. PS. West Forsyth >> Reynolds https://t.co/oTncpuGEs3 — Ken Farnaso (@KLF) April 1, 2020

That's funny, he's answering questions an hour every day. Would you prefer Joe be fielding unscripted questions? That would really be funny — John Johnson (@scratchyjohnson) April 2, 2020

On TV taking questions every single day. He did it for over two hours yesterday. Now do your candidate. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 2, 2020

Joe Bidens rapid response #LifeAlert — Roland king (@Rolandvanking) April 1, 2020

Rapid Response from Biden. pic.twitter.com/BossU4uMSh — Legal Immigrant -My Pillow sleep better (@1776Legal) April 2, 2020

This makes no sense, just like @JoeBiden — Jen Stroup (@JenStroup) April 2, 2020

Addressing the American people while Joe Biden hides out in his basement drinking a cold glass of prune juice — Rodger Podacter (@RodgerPodacter) April 2, 2020

Not in his basement with bad lighting, gaffing like Joe. — Nick AramaOG (@BobWill77519891) April 2, 2020

Doing the work. Where is Biden? Podcasts don't make presidents. — Kevin Hannigan (@kevinhannigan) April 2, 2020

Where are Biden's handlers? — Lessismore (@tuamotuarch) April 2, 2020

Where’s Hunter? Did he give the judge those tax forms yet?

What an embarrassing effing tweet. — laissez claire (@laissez_claire) April 2, 2020

Imagine you crapwits celebrating the non-Fox networks deciding not to carry the info to the American people. You really think this is a dunk on Trump and Fox? You think this is working against *Trump* that the left is behaving this way? LOLOL November's gonna be hard on you. — Jay Dubb (@JayDubbTX) April 2, 2020

The problem is we know where Biden is more often that Biden knows where he is.

