We never know what’s going to come out of David Axelrod’s mouth — sometimes he surprises us with some unexpected insight. And then there’s the David Axelrod who tweets stuff like this:

Andrew Bates, director of rapid response for the Biden campaign, followed up with this zinger:

Trending

Where’s Hunter? Did he give the judge those tax forms yet?

The problem is we know where Biden is more often that Biden knows where he is.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #whereistrumpAndrew BatescoronavirusDavid AxelrodJoe Bidenrapid response