We never know what’s going to come out of David Axelrod’s mouth — sometimes he surprises us with some unexpected insight. And then there’s the David Axelrod who tweets stuff like this:
Apparently news directors have had their fill of @realDonaldTrump rallies posing as COVID-19 briefings. Only Fox News is carrying right now.
— David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) April 1, 2020
Andrew Bates, director of rapid response for the Biden campaign, followed up with this zinger:
#whereistrump https://t.co/RSNYed0cYJ
— Andrew Bates (@AndrewBatesNC) April 1, 2020
Haha imagine working for Biden after the last two weeks and tweeting this https://t.co/nebxWlpMTv
— Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) April 2, 2020
On TV taking questions for an hour every day, where is Joe hiding?!?
— Johnny P (@Johnny__P9) April 1, 2020
In the basement.
— Its a dogs life 🐶🐾 Text TRUMP to 88022 (@seniordogzrule) April 1, 2020
He's in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the @WhiteHouse alongside our military leaders and Coronavirus Task Force members.
PS. West Forsyth >> Reynolds https://t.co/oTncpuGEs3
— Ken Farnaso (@KLF) April 1, 2020
That's funny, he's answering questions an hour every day.
Would you prefer Joe be fielding unscripted questions? That would really be funny
— John Johnson (@scratchyjohnson) April 2, 2020
On TV taking questions every single day. He did it for over two hours yesterday.
Now do your candidate.
— Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 2, 2020
Joe Bidens rapid response #LifeAlert
— Roland king (@Rolandvanking) April 1, 2020
Rapid Response from Biden. pic.twitter.com/BossU4uMSh
— Legal Immigrant -My Pillow sleep better (@1776Legal) April 2, 2020
This makes no sense, just like @JoeBiden
— Jen Stroup (@JenStroup) April 2, 2020
On TV pic.twitter.com/IOlmrd6QuP
— KellsBellsSC 🌟🌟🌟 (@KellsBellsSC) April 1, 2020
Addressing the American people while Joe Biden hides out in his basement drinking a cold glass of prune juice
— Rodger Podacter (@RodgerPodacter) April 2, 2020
Not in his basement with bad lighting, gaffing like Joe.
— Nick AramaOG (@BobWill77519891) April 2, 2020
Wow pic.twitter.com/bzqRJ5KobA
— Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) April 1, 2020
Doing the work. Where is Biden? Podcasts don't make presidents.
— Kevin Hannigan (@kevinhannigan) April 2, 2020
Where are Biden's handlers?
— Lessismore (@tuamotuarch) April 2, 2020
Where’s Hunter? Did he give the judge those tax forms yet?
What an embarrassing effing tweet.
— laissez claire (@laissez_claire) April 2, 2020
Imagine you crapwits celebrating the non-Fox networks deciding not to carry the info to the American people.
You really think this is a dunk on Trump and Fox? You think this is working against *Trump* that the left is behaving this way?
LOLOL
November's gonna be hard on you.
— Jay Dubb (@JayDubbTX) April 2, 2020
The problem is we know where Biden is more often that Biden knows where he is.
