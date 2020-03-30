As we’re sure a lot of people in the Twitchy readership know, a lot of hospitals are postponing non-essential surgeries to preserve resources to deal with COVID-19 cases. Caught up in a lot of these bans are abortion providers, who insist that their services are essential during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mary Margaret Olohan has a great piece Monday in the Daily Caller in which she gives a roundup of states facing off with abortion providers and their advocates during the coronavirus lockdown.

Olohan summed up her article in this Twitter thread:

THREAD: As officials issue increasingly strict coronavirus regulations to cope with the pandemic, there's a noticeable group that refuses to comply with nonessential orders and sues when the state overrules them: abortion providers. Here's some of the insubordination going on: — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) March 30, 2020

As U.S. coronavirus cases and deaths rise, the ACLU and Planned Parenthood filed lawsuits on behalf of abortion providers in Ohio, Alabama and Iowa. The lawsuits claim that abortion is an "essential" procedure that must be available, despite the pandemic.https://t.co/3TAmK1OFWl — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) March 30, 2020

Texas, Ohio, Oklahoma, Iowa, Mississippi have banned *ALL* medical procedures, including abortions. These states cite the need to preserve personal protective equipment (PPE). Backlash from abortion supporters has been fierce.https://t.co/kkSPCxEvad — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) March 30, 2020

Abortion supporters react to news of bans with anger, calling the orders, "BULLSHIT. COMPLETE AND UTTER BULLSHIT" or with comments such as, "Make no mistake: this isn’t about public health." https://t.co/318bnikJdj — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) March 30, 2020

Despite the Louisiana Department of Health's temporary ban on all medical and surgical procedures, abortion provider Hope Medical Group refuses to shut down, and an employee told me they are continuing to perform abortions. https://t.co/WVt30Vgv5o — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) March 30, 2020



An employee at the Ohio abortion clinic Preterm confirmed last week that the clinic will not stop performing abortions, despite orders from the AG that all non-essential and elective surgeries, including abortions, cease in order to preserve PPE.https://t.co/pC8E9JndWl — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) March 30, 2020

*It should be noted that most health departments and government officials cite the importance of preserving personal protective equipment (PPE) as the main reason behind their decision to temporarily ban abortions. — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) March 30, 2020

Despite this nationwide emphasis on preserving PPE, Planned Parenthood instead asks for donations of PPE to continue abortions. https://t.co/V66ToHODyG — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) March 30, 2020

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, who announced that abortions are temporarily banned Friday, emphasizes that all coronavirus decisions are made with purpose, including the decision to temporarily ban abortions. — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) March 30, 2020

“I didn’t suspend churches and gatherings of more than 10 people to go after our faith community,” Reynolds said. “I did that, again, as part of our metric and our strategy in helping to protect our most vulnerable."

“Everyone is making sacrifices, everyone,” the governor adds. — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) March 30, 2020

So Planned Parenthood of Keystone is asking for donations of personal protective equipment that could otherwise go to health care providers during the COVID-19 pandemic so they can continue to provide abortions.

