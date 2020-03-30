As we’re sure a lot of people in the Twitchy readership know, a lot of hospitals are postponing non-essential surgeries to preserve resources to deal with COVID-19 cases. Caught up in a lot of these bans are abortion providers, who insist that their services are essential during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mary Margaret Olohan has a great piece Monday in the Daily Caller in which she gives a roundup of states facing off with abortion providers and their advocates during the coronavirus lockdown.

Olohan summed up her article in this Twitter thread:

Trending

Of course an abortion provider called “Hope Medical Group” would refuse to shut down.

So Planned Parenthood of Keystone is asking for donations of personal protective equipment that could otherwise go to health care providers during the COVID-19 pandemic so they can continue to provide abortions.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: abortionbancoronavirusDaily CallerelectiveMary Margaret OlohannonessentialPPE