Mayor Pete Buttigieg, often referred to on social media as #MayoPete, was in Sacramento, Calif., trying to convince voters that not only are Americans experiencing the pain of the Trump administration, but no group is experiencing it more than black Americans and Americans of color — none of whom appeared to have shown up at his rally.

Mayor @PeteButtigieg in Sacramento, Calif.: “Nobody is experiencing the pain of living under this presidency more than black Ameircans and other Americans of color.” pic.twitter.com/RJ8Wc3Qoxa — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 15, 2020

Yeah, that record-low unemployment is a killer.

Overall black likely voter approval of President Trump: 43 percent. That’s way better than Buttigieg is doing with the black community.

Not one person of color in the crowd. They are out enjoying their Saturday spending all the newfound money they made over the last three years. — bigalpo (@bigalpo1) February 15, 2020

Bet he’s got some hot sauce in his murse. — MrsHowardRoark🌈 (@GaltGirlForLife) February 15, 2020

He’s so misinformed, he should talk to a black person and ask them. #MAGA #KAG2020 — WhiteDiscJockey (@Dontyouknowwho4) February 15, 2020

Pain of lowest unemployment levels in history? — Mike Healy (@Heals9000) February 15, 2020

Will the black community fall for this again? I mean, it has been the same old scare tactics for every single election, combined with promises which were never going to be fulfilled. What about these Democrats is different….. Nothing — David Williams (@DavidWi50500742) February 15, 2020

This pandering bs is sickening. — Angie (@angiekaye999) February 15, 2020

Now in 2020 here come white Obama 2.0. Little known Mayor from a small city, No one knows who he is, He speaks in endless platitudes just like Obama, If you dare question his background media calls you homophobic. We are being set up yet again just like in 2008 — Deplorable Ken Hill (@Kenneth40708724) February 15, 2020

Pete, they’re just not that into you. — Wartime Consigliere (@dmoney_mast) February 15, 2020

His pandering makes me wretch — VK2 (@2222vj) February 16, 2020

yes, because his track record as mayor rocks — Abe Froman™ (@WerIstDeinPa) February 15, 2020

Yeah it totally sucks they all have jobs and rising incomes — Client#9 (@tschaeb) February 15, 2020

All that record employment is tearing them apart. — Logic beats Feels🇺🇸 (@NCFitz) February 15, 2020

Lowest unemployment for black Americans ever….. lowest unemployment for Hispanic Americans ever…… millions no longer in need of food stamps and govt assistance. OH THE PAIN!!!! — Off-White Hispanic (@jvaldezNYC) February 15, 2020

I guess if people consider having to get up each morning and go to work at their newly acquired job after 8 years of unemployment a real pain, then he’s right. — Greg B 💎 (@GBPtbo) February 16, 2020

Because their unemployment is at the lowest levels in recorded history and criminal justice reform has been addressed in a very meaningful way. — John B (@jbee193) February 15, 2020

Translation: "I reject your reality and substitute my own" — Two James Roberts Girl (@twojamesroberts) February 15, 2020

Mayor @PeteButtigieg Can you explain to me how they suffered with this administration? If you can't explain it, why do you say it? 🤷🏻‍♀️🤷🏻‍♀️ — Dinorah Cruz de Fons (@Dinorah1992) February 15, 2020

Buttigieg = smooth-talking deceiver The easily-duped fall for such calculated, unfounded nonsense. The wise do not. — Joe the Dissident (@joethepatriotic) February 15, 2020

Well that’s a losing argument if there ever was one — Trevor lee (@ballinlee) February 16, 2020

Checks schedule: today is POC ass kissing day💋 — Hooftywatcher (@theFinFred) February 15, 2020

Buttigieg is going to have to pander a lot harder than that to win back some of the black vote from Joe “Put Y’all Back in Chains” Biden.

Related: