Mayor Pete Buttigieg, often referred to on social media as #MayoPete, was in Sacramento, Calif., trying to convince voters that not only are Americans experiencing the pain of the Trump administration, but no group is experiencing it more than black Americans and Americans of color — none of whom appeared to have shown up at his rally.

Yeah, that record-low unemployment is a killer.

Overall black likely voter approval of President Trump: 43 percent. That’s way better than Buttigieg is doing with the black community.

Buttigieg is going to have to pander a lot harder than that to win back some of the black vote from Joe “Put Y’all Back in Chains” Biden.

