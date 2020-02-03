As usual, Iowa is turning out to be quite the surprise. Amy Klobuchar is actually turning out to be very popular in some precincts, while DNC favorite Joe Biden is fighting to stay viable in dozens of precincts across the state.

These are just a sampling, but right now it looks like Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders are comfortable, Pete Buttigieg is right up there, and Amy Klobuchar is doing really well considering her poll numbers. And Biden?

He won’t. It’s early yet … we’ll keep an eye on things.

Update:

Ouch.

