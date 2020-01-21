Former CIA Director John Brennan is watching the Senate impeachment trial and was disgusted by the opening argument given by President Trump’s attorney, White House Counsel Pat Cipollone. Never in his 33 years of public service has he heard a government lawyer so misrepresent the facts.

Former CIA operations officer Mark Augustine gave a shout-out to his old boss:

We doubt he’s going to jail because it seems justice doesn’t apply to Democrats and the Deep State. It would be nice if the Durham report came with some indictments, though.

