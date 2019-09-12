It took three tries, but it looks like Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden finally showed up ready to debate. He didn’t make as many gaffes as we’d like to keep us entertained for three hours, but he did have a hot take on prison reform:

Joe Biden: "Nobody should be in jail for a non-violent crime" This is a very radical statement as it implies that everything from drug trafficking to white-collar crimes should not be prosecuted pic.twitter.com/XcEZMYIOdH — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) September 13, 2019

Heard it too. — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) September 13, 2019

"Nobody should be in jail for a non-violent crime." – Joe Biden. This is… what? — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) September 13, 2019

WHITE COLLAR CRIME FOR THE WIN! https://t.co/mO4lfr0yjC — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) September 13, 2019

"Nobody should be in jail for a non-violent crime" is a thing Joe Biden just said. This will make many, many white collar criminals and people who may become one, very, very happy. — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) September 13, 2019

this is joe biden — Just Karl (@justkarl) September 13, 2019

So espionage gets a pass? Maddoff shouldnt be in prison? The guy is nuts — mick j (@mfjak) September 13, 2019

Ah, well I guess that opens everything up. — Magalactus (@Magalactus) September 13, 2019

BRB going to rob the closed banks for millions. — Leftist Self-Own Monitor (@LibSelfOwns) September 13, 2019

Woo-hoo for the white collar criminals!! — Rubric Marlin (@RubricMarlin) September 13, 2019

So embezzlement is ok now? — Smug Smuggler (@Echo7Solo) September 13, 2019

😂😂😂 all white collar crims jumping on the Biden bandwagon — The Ghost who Smirks (@AusPhantom) September 13, 2019

No jail time for heroin dealers??? — PJ Thompson (@PJThompson03) September 13, 2019

Biden just said: “Nobody should be in jail for a non-violent crime.” Is he insane? Bernie Madoff and other fraudulent crooks have hurt millions of people and have caused them their life savings and their roofs over their heads. Those people belong in jail to. #WhiteCollarCrime — Lisa Guerrero 💃🏽 (@4lisaguerrero) September 13, 2019

Surprisingly, Joe Biden said a wrong thing — Bob Bardo (@bobtadbard) September 13, 2019

An aide to the rescue:

Biden aide to me on his comment that “Nobody should be in jail for a non-violent crime.” “He was talking about non violent drug offenses" — Sam Stein (@samstein) September 13, 2019

Look, NBC Politics even made a little placemat:

Biden on criminal justice reform: “Nobody should be in jail for a non-violent crime.” pic.twitter.com/twK8L0YyMy — NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) September 13, 2019

This was a bad line from Biden, but I'm fairly certain that's a pretty easy one to walk back without any real damage beyond the increasing number of Biden gaffes. https://t.co/u9uYEIDDI0 — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) September 13, 2019

* * *

