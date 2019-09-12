We’re just a couple of hours from hearing Bernie Sanders yell at us all again, this time from his podium on ABC News’ debate stage in Houston and flanked by both Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden. We all know that Wednesday was a day of remembrance, but one of the things that Sanders remembered was what it was like to live in a family that lived paycheck to paycheck.

Unlike Donald Trump, I know what it's like to be in a family that lives paycheck to paycheck. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) September 11, 2019

When was that, exactly?

When? — Tom sledjeski (@tomsled63) September 12, 2019

Since when? — ⚜ Luci Vuitton ⚜ (@whiskeynmayhem) September 12, 2019

Please tell me the last time you lived paycheck to paycheck — Colin Schmidt (@TheColinSchmidt) September 11, 2019

Sure you do — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) September 12, 2019

When is the last time you lived paycheck to paycheck? During the Civil War? — Lykourgos K (@LykourgosKing) September 11, 2019

Who's paycheck would that be? — Redcloak the Unruly (@BrewingAle) September 11, 2019

It doesn't count when it's my paycheck. — Antonio Martinez (@djtechchicago) September 12, 2019

$180,000 paycheck to $180,000 paycheck. Poor guy. — Adam Oliver (@A_S_Oliver) September 12, 2019

I think the experience has changed a bit since 1955. — William Newsom (@WNewsom) September 11, 2019

And now look atcha. All grown up, making hundreds of thousands, sweet benefits and 3 homes. Oh, and not having to follow the same laws as the rest of us. — Tim Ruggiero, CFI 🇺🇸🔎 (@TimRuggiero) September 12, 2019

I worked from paycheck to paycheck for a very long time at minimum wage and lived a very simple life and turned out very well. For some reason this is a bad thing now. People now want the best of the best for free and @BernieSanders will push for it with socialism. No thanks. — SAChallenger (@challengersma) September 11, 2019

I lived in Baltimore in the sixties so I know poverty. Living the American dream now and it's not because of socialism. Still not rich but happy, thanks to capitalism and hard work and taking responsibility for my actions, and not blaming others, you get what you put in — Larry Hopkins (@hoppy28557) September 12, 2019

See, Bernie’s down with the working class.

If it wasn’t for Capitalism, you would not have been able to lift your way to millionaire status and have 3 homes! — Doug Flynn (@doug_flynn) September 11, 2019

3 houses — Jake Fulton🏒 (@FultySTL) September 12, 2019

That's why you have 3 houses and travel alot. — leaper (@leaper99) September 12, 2019

Millionaires with 3 houses live paycheck to paycheck? Nah, and if you have it hasnt been for 60 years — Dylan (@Dylan_Jacobsen) September 11, 2019

You have a $2.5+ million dollar net worth. — 🅱🆁🅴🆃🆃 🅺🅴🅽🆈🅾🅽 🥃 (@PapaBret) September 11, 2019

According to your brother during your childhood you never lacked for food or clothing but major purchases were not affordable. If that is living paycheck to paycheck I guess as 1 of 5 children I lived that way too. Silly me, I thought it was just raising a family #VoteRED ❌ — Terri D Collins 🇺🇸 👍 (@TerriDelCo) September 12, 2019

You've lived on the public dole YOUR ENTIRE LIFE. YOU wouldn't know how to make money by WORKING if your life depended on it. All YOU know is taking, screwing the taxpayers, lying about your wealth, and flying all over the planet on PRIVATE JETS.

YOU will never be PRESIDENT. — ⚜ ChloeCat ⚜ (@Chloecat254) September 12, 2019

You also know how to be come a millionaire despite never having a real job, creating a product or service anyone wants or needs, creating a job or making a payroll. You're a career grifter who's spent his life trying to redistribute the wealth of ppl who HAVE done those things. — BonkPolitics (@BonkPolitics) September 11, 2019

Unlike Donald trump

You have never started/owned/operated a private company that provides paychecks to families — HeisenbergHattie (@HBergHattie) September 11, 2019

YOU are the 1%, bub — : . T.A.R.S. (@jllundqu) September 11, 2019

Maybe Sanders will treat us during the debate to stories of how poor he was growing up and all the jobs he worked to scrape by — and all the good-paying jobs he created along the way.

