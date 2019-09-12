We’re just a couple of hours from hearing Bernie Sanders yell at us all again, this time from his podium on ABC News’ debate stage in Houston and flanked by both Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden. We all know that Wednesday was a day of remembrance, but one of the things that Sanders remembered was what it was like to live in a family that lived paycheck to paycheck.

When was that, exactly?

See, Bernie’s down with the working class.

Maybe Sanders will treat us during the debate to stories of how poor he was growing up and all the jobs he worked to scrape by — and all the good-paying jobs he created along the way.

