Liberals always complain that public school teachers are severely underfunded. Now Sen. Dianne Feinstein is pushing a bill that would make sure teachers are awarded grants, with the money earmarked for ensuring they’re teaching climate change and the immediate danger it poses.

The immediate danger posed by climate change? Even Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says the world has 12 years left.

Despite the immediate danger posed by climate change, many middle school and high school teachers lack the training to teach students about it. Our bill will create professional development grants for teachers to ensure students are getting the best education they can. pic.twitter.com/Fj4ZJReRA4 — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) February 19, 2019

So which climate scientist will be drafted to create this new curriculum? Bill Nye the not-an-actual-scientist guy who takes pictures of the Weather Channel on his TV and posts them on Twitter as proof of climate change?

One more reason to homeschool. https://t.co/n6uFT2D9gZ — Octavius Monk (@octaviusmonk1) February 19, 2019

This will help them get jobs!

Great job, senator!! https://t.co/UCf4QDFApg — Ahoy, Polloi! (@Need2KeepJob) February 19, 2019

Total waste of govt money. I’ll give the class, the climate is always changing. It’s been changing for billions of years. We’ve had warming spells and extreme ice ages before we ever set foot on this planet. The sun will dictate how warm or cold it gets. — bassman (@bassman365) February 19, 2019

Indoctrination at its best https://t.co/8It3kv3k7Y — Treasurer of the Keg City Club Party (@c13489) February 20, 2019

The climate changes. There is no immediate danger. That is all. — WLF (@B_relieF) February 19, 2019

Clever method to take even more educational power from the states. — Nikki BAEley🗯️ (@libertarianQN) February 19, 2019

End public education. End it today. End it right now. https://t.co/X25tiCImZO — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) February 20, 2019

So very, very tempting.

I don't know, Di… I think their learning to read and solve basic math problems is a more pressing issue, especially before they matriculate into a university. https://t.co/cPbVWCY7Ac — BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) February 19, 2019

A majority of Americans can’t pass a US citizenship test. Which is your priority, and why? — HERBERT HILL (@HerbertHill) February 20, 2019

Just as soon as the kids are proficient in math and English and history and stuff we can get right on this. — TMIK (@TMik013) February 20, 2019

When I was in middle school in the 80's, my teacher had us absolutely convinced we were about to enter another ice age https://t.co/Rnu8G8YzC4 — Tracy (@tgrif74) February 19, 2019

We remember in the ’80s Ted “Blackface” Danson telling us the world’s oceans would be “dead” in 20 years.

Can't they just show "An Inconvenient Truth"…. Oh wait. That movie is from 2006…and in 2018…we are still alive…so we need new "training" on how to scare kids to believe they need government to save our planet. #MAGA#LiberalismIsAMentalDisorder — Sean Ess (@SSinSeattle) February 19, 2019

maybe they should just go back to teaching them science, and that science is never "settled"

(and stop rewriting history too) https://t.co/Mpp7qFCGqq — Kevin O'Neill (@Egil_Skallagrim) February 19, 2019

1. Research and post the date when the climate science data was subjected to the rigors of the scientific method, and the result, and

2. List all of the dire climate change predictions that have come true.

In other words, prove it is an existential threat to humanity. — Bob McNeil (@RealBobMcNeil) February 19, 2019

Can you tell me where the annual global temperatures are listed? I continue to find them as a graph but not as a list. Also the average temperatures do not or all match. Is there a reason for that? — The TDW15 (@tony_workman) February 19, 2019

Indoctrination grants? They're not even pretending they're not brainwashing kids. https://t.co/VRusKCArGw — Punches In Bunches (@eplacentia) February 19, 2019

Ask us sometime how they came up with that figure of 97 percent of scientists agreeing man-made climate change is real; it’s a good story.

Despite the immediate danger posed to the US @SenFeinstein employed a Chinese spy for 20 yrs. Let's not worry about if kids can read, write & understand math (see AOC) but indoctrinate them to believe that the earth's climate hasn't ALWAYS been changing. https://t.co/wq7iMbOeb4 — Snoop Bailey (@vol80) February 19, 2019

You helped a Chinese spy for 20 years. Sit down grandma. https://t.co/UXbLKWMi4k — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) February 20, 2019

How about a grant to research how to make tens of millions of dollars funneling gov't contracts to your spouse? — CA Conservative (@Doobydoobydo) February 19, 2019

The best part is: liberals responding to Feinstein are ripping her to shreds for not taking action and signing onto the Green New Deal. Is this an immediate danger or not?

