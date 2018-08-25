This #RiseUpForRoe tweet from Planned Parenthood Texas Votes is obnoxious enough, but if you’ll indulge us, we’ve covered the quoted speaker before.

Brittany Packnett, aka @MsPackyetti, made a name for herself at the height of the Black Lives Matter movement and was even named to President Obama’s Task Force on 21st Century Policing, so she’s spent time in the White House.

She has us blocked, but when we checked with her last, she was celebrating the cancellation of the “Roseanne” reboot:

We got Roseanne cancelled. KEEP THAT SAME ENERGY FOR THESE MIDTERMS AND 2020. We gotta cancel some house seats, governorships, and an entire presidency. — Brittany Packnett (@MsPackyetti) May 29, 2018

She also took PETA to task in 2016 for teaming up with the police to hand out healthy snacks to neighborhood children: “We don’t need the police to hand us healthy snacks. We need them to stop killing us, and stop getting away with it.”

Now she’s informing pro-lifers that they’re hypocrites:

"This term is pro-life is so hypocritical! Y'all 'care about life' as long as the baby is not black, brown, gay, disabled, or Muslim." –@MsPackyetti #RiseUpForRoe pic.twitter.com/IC206toO3q — Planned Parenthood Texas Votes (@PPTXVotes) August 17, 2018

Something tells us Packnett has some issues with race she’s not dealing with in a healthy way. Does she know that pro-lifers absolutely reject the eugenics practiced by Planned Parenthood founder Margaret Sanger? That they’re well aware of the number of abortions in the black community?

And we suppose Packnett cares more about “disabled” babies than pro-lifers — even though it was pro-lifers who were appalled to learn that Iceland was “eliminating” Down Syndrome from the country through abortion? Did we miss Planned Parenthood decrying eugenics at a national level?

Come on.

When the organization killing babies tells you that you dont care about babies. https://t.co/SxKp3l0C8U — Dan (@danieltobin) August 26, 2018

I cannot even approximate in my head what it must be like to be so deep into groupthink and hate that you cannot see your own reality. It's astonishing to me. Therefore, I conclude it is evil. It has to be. — LunaticRex (@BoonaticRex) August 26, 2018

Rather than debate policy and the facts, progressives always fall back on arguments that first assign a motive and then conveniently impugn that motive. — Roscoe Tanner (@tanner_roscoe) August 26, 2018

Someone want to tell her about Margaret Sanger's statement/objective? — Chris Clinkinbeard (@Clinkin53) August 26, 2018

About your founder. 🙄 — Todd Mirkin (@TMirkin) August 26, 2018

Blatant lie from an industry that targets poor minorities. — Dan (@danieltobin) August 26, 2018

They need to research percentages of abortions based on race. Unreal. — The🐰Foo (@PolitiBunny) August 26, 2018

Also, it is true you do not care if the baby is brown, white, diseased, gay, trans-gender, gender fluid, girl, boy, poor, rich etc. PP kills indiscriminately & w/out care for any human designation. Can I hear an Amen? — E.A. Snelson (@Qygax) August 20, 2018

